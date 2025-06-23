Red Sox manager makes feelings clear on controversial Jarren Duran play in team’s 9-5 loss

Boston Red Sox star Jarren Duran grabbed the attention in Sunday's series finale against the San Francisco Giants after a controversial play led to his ejection.

During the eighth inning of the game, Duran lined a single to the outfield. While the Red Sox outfielder tried to reach second base, he was tagged by shortstop Willy Adames on a throw from Mike Yastrzemski.

However, the Red Sox called for a replay review. The decision was upheld after the review, leaving Duran frustrated. The All-Star outfielder argued the call with the second base umpire Doug Eddings, which led to his first ejection in the MLB. Manager Alex Cora was also ejected by Eddings.

Following the game, Cora made his feelings clear in the ejection and the play:

"Yeah, you know what, he (Jarren Duran) was safe, clearly. He comes out of the bag."

While Cora said he had to defend Duran over his ejection, the Red Sox manager listed some of the other debatable calls during the series.

“I think he got thrown out because he voiced his opinion. I'll be the one getting in trouble," Cora said. "The check swing on Friday, the play at the plate, if I'm going to get thrown out, just make it worth it.”

Jarren Duran gets honest on his first career ejection in Red Sox loss

Jarren Duran wasn't too happy with the decision and was seen furious with the second base umpire. After his first career ejection, Duran said:

“I don't really have an opinion on it. I saw what I saw, they saw what they saw. At the end of the day, I can't change it. This game's hard enough — we shouldn't dwell on one play,” Duran said. “We just kind of brush it off.”

The Red Sox traded Rafael Devers to the Giants in the lead-up to the series, and the attention was on Boston's former third baseman. However, the trade came back to bite the AL East team as Devers played a role in the Giants' series win after an 9-5 win on Sunday.

