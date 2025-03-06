Red Sox manager shares insight on Alex Bregman, Walker Buehler, and other new arrivals' team integration

The Boston Red Sox made several upgrades on their roster this offseason. They added two-time World Series champion Walker Buehler and left-handed Garrett Crochet to their rotation. They added Aroldis Chapman to their receiving corps. Their latest move was signing third baseman Alex Bregman to a three-year deal in February.

The significant additions have increased the Red Sox's ceiling for the 2025 season. From being borderline contenders, they can now go level headed against the reining AL champions, the New York Yankees.

On Wednesday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora was interviewed by MLB Network in Fort Myers. The manager shared his verdict on the additions.

Cora started with Buehler and Bregman, both of whom belonged to two of the most successful franchises in the last decade, the Dodgers and the Astros.

"It's been great. We’ve got two guys who only know October—Walker and Alex," Cora said.

Then he extended his thoughts to former White Sox ace Crochet, Justin Wilson and hard-throwing reliever Chapman.

"We’ve got a lefty who we feel is going to impact this division like no other," Cora said. "Chapman has been in the playoffs. Wilson has 13 years in the big leagues."

He spoke at length about Bregman as well.

"So far, so good, especially with Alex," Cora added. "I had the opportunity to coach him in ‘17 and have followed his career since LSU. He’s a guy who leads—a more mature kid, to be honest with you."

Alex Cora on why he believes Red Sox is ready to embark on the 2025 season

The Boston Red Sox haven't made the postseason for the last three years. They haven't won the World Series since 2018. They have been subdued in their rivalry against the Yankees but they aim to change all that in 2025.

Alex Cora highlighted what was different in 2024 as compared to the current roster and why he believes the team has immense potential to do well.

"We've been talking about kids and adults, right? Last year, we had a lot of kids in the clubhouse who didn’t know what it takes to win," Cora added. "Now, we’ve got adults in the room. The conversations are great.

"Trevor Story said it the other day—the baseball talk is at an all-time high in this clubhouse, at dinners, on the golf course, and when hanging out. That’s the way it is, man. Been there, done that, right? It starts here, but we still have to go out there and perform."

The clubhouse spirits seem to be in a good place and the addition of players who are accustomed to winning in October could be the driving force behind Boston's postseason aspirations in 2025.

