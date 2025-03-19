  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Red Sox No. 1 prospect shares insights on bond with Alex Bregman, Jarren Duran, and Rafael Devers

Red Sox No. 1 prospect shares insights on bond with Alex Bregman, Jarren Duran, and Rafael Devers

By Krutik Jain
Modified Mar 19, 2025 05:56 GMT
2025 Boston Red Sox Spring Training - Source: Getty
Red Sox No. 1 prospect shares insights on bond with Alex Bregman, Jarren Duran, and Rafael Devers - Source: Getty

Red Sox top prospect Roman Anthony is currently playing in his first MLB Spring Training and he couldn't have asked for better seniors around than Alex Bregman, Jarren Duran and Rafael Devers.

Ad

All three of the above-mentioned players are established names in the majors. Yet they remain grounded, helpful, and full of fun when approached by some of the young players at the Red Sox spring training facility in Fort Myers.

On Tuesday, Anthony joined Rob Bradford of the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast to discuss his growing bond with Bregman, Duran and Devers.

"I think just like messing around with some of these guys, and then, uh, like for me, it's been fun to just mess around with Bregman," Anthony said (6:08 onwards). "Yeah, yeah, yeah. I mean, we got so many great guys in here. I could tell you probably something about each and every one of them."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Anthony expressed his admiration for the veterans who have taken time to guide him through his early journey.

"To me, like, being around Bregman a lot and seeing how much he really cares, being around Duran and Rafael, seeing how much they care and how much they're willing to share,” Anthony added.
youtube-cover
Ad

Top Red Sox prospect Roman Anthony makes unexpected bond with Walker Buehler

Aside from bonding with position players in Alex Bregman and Rafael Devers, Roman Anthony was also able to bond with Walker Buehler, who is a two-time World Series champion.

However, it was unexpected for Anthony given Buehler was a pitcher.

"Another one that I didn't really expect because he's a pitcher—Walker," Anthony added. "It's been funny. We've had some fun messing around. I don't know, he's been fun. He's been good to me. We've shared some good stories."
Ad

Roman Anthony was drafted ninth overall by the Red Sox in 2022. After hitting .272 and 14 home runs, Anthony was recognized as the club's minor-league hitter of the year in 2023. He slashed a batting line of .269/.367/.489 slash line with Portland. He went on to replace Junior Caminero to become the top prospect in Baseball America's list in Sept.

This helped him get noticed by the top brass of the Red Sox as they invited him to the ongoing spring training. The Florida native has hit .241 along with an OPS of .768 and 0.389 OBP. In 29 at-bats, he was able to hit one home run and contribute with nine RBIs.

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी