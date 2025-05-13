Red Sox offered clear solution in Rafael Devers dilemma by MLB insider

Boston Red Sox infielder Rafael Devers has been vocal about his unwillingness to play at first base following a season-ending injury to first baseman Triston Casas. One MLB insider has offered a clear solution to the Red Sox management in light of the current dilemma.

During the offseason, there were rumors that Rafael Devers might have to take up first base duties, but the slugger made it clear that he had no wish to do so. The club then signed Alex Bregman at third base and assured Devers that he would be their DH for the season.

However, they did not sign a backup for their injury-prone first baseman, Triston Casas, which led to their dilemma. Analysing the current situation, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal writes (via NY Times):

"It’s not Devers’ job to accommodate Yoshida, a $90 million mistake signed through 2027. It’s also not Devers’ job to patch first base when alternatives exist: Garrett Cooper/Dominic Smith types at Triple A, Anthony Rizzo as a free agent."

"The Sox paid Devers to hit. Let him hit. And figure out the rest."

Ken Rosenthal points out that while Rafael Devers may be viewed as a malcontent, this situation is not his doing. Instead, the fault lies with the Red Sox management, who have not been upfront with Devers since the beginning.

As things stand, they need to find a solution for first base, or they could lose Devers like they did previous stars like Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts.

Rafael Devers named AL Player of the Week amidst position drama with Red Sox

While Rafael Devers has dominated headlines because of the first base drama with the Boston Red Sox, he has been on fire in the field. Playing designated hitter over the past week, Devers has gone 10-for-12 with 2 home runs and 12 RBIs.

While Freddie Freeman has picked up the corresponding award in the NL, Devers has made a strong reminder of his slugging prowess. Despite the talk about his attitude towards the team, there is no doubt that Devers is an elite slugger in the MLB. This will give the Red Sox something to think about as they look for a solution to their problems.

