Red Sox offered clear solution in Rafael Devers dilemma by MLB insider

By Nishant Borooah
Modified May 13, 2025 02:54 GMT
Rafael Devers of the Boston Red Sox reacts after hitting a two-run RBI against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park (Source: Getty)
Boston Red Sox infielder Rafael Devers has been vocal about his unwillingness to play at first base following a season-ending injury to first baseman Triston Casas. One MLB insider has offered a clear solution to the Red Sox management in light of the current dilemma.

During the offseason, there were rumors that Rafael Devers might have to take up first base duties, but the slugger made it clear that he had no wish to do so. The club then signed Alex Bregman at third base and assured Devers that he would be their DH for the season.

However, they did not sign a backup for their injury-prone first baseman, Triston Casas, which led to their dilemma. Analysing the current situation, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal writes (via NY Times):

"It’s not Devers’ job to accommodate Yoshida, a $90 million mistake signed through 2027. It’s also not Devers’ job to patch first base when alternatives exist: Garrett Cooper/Dominic Smith types at Triple A, Anthony Rizzo as a free agent."
"The Sox paid Devers to hit. Let him hit. And figure out the rest."
Ken Rosenthal points out that while Rafael Devers may be viewed as a malcontent, this situation is not his doing. Instead, the fault lies with the Red Sox management, who have not been upfront with Devers since the beginning.

As things stand, they need to find a solution for first base, or they could lose Devers like they did previous stars like Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts.

Rafael Devers named AL Player of the Week amidst position drama with Red Sox

While Rafael Devers has dominated headlines because of the first base drama with the Boston Red Sox, he has been on fire in the field. Playing designated hitter over the past week, Devers has gone 10-for-12 with 2 home runs and 12 RBIs.

While Freddie Freeman has picked up the corresponding award in the NL, Devers has made a strong reminder of his slugging prowess. Despite the talk about his attitude towards the team, there is no doubt that Devers is an elite slugger in the MLB. This will give the Red Sox something to think about as they look for a solution to their problems.

Nishant Borooah

Nishant Borooah

Nishant Borooah is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2023 and has a degree in Media Studies and Journalism.

Nishant is currently pursuing a diploma in Sports Marketing, and his interest in baseball was piqued early on by his father, who fell in love with baseball as a student in the US. His father used to regale him with stories about America's favorite pastime and they have left an impression on him.

Currently residing in Toronto, Nishant is a Blue Jays fan. revering Ichiro Suzuki growing up, Nishant remains in awe of the Japanese legend's longevity and sheer passion for the game. Suzuki's return to the Seattle Mariners in 2018 remains one of Nishant's favorite MLB moments.

One of Nishant's strengths is that he always covers the technical side of the story, and he is also particular about historical context to ensure articles are informative and easy to follow.

Besides being a writer, Nishant is also a soccer coach who has worked with several clubs in India like Shillong Lajong FC and RoundGlass Punjab FC.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
