Red Sox pitcher Chris Martin sidelined due to anxiety, placed on 15-day IL

Last season, Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Chris Martin put up the best figures of his career. Now, after a rocky start to the 2024 season, the veteran hurler has been placed on the 15-day IL following reports of anxiety.

While mental health is not typically cited as reasons for injury assignments, teams around the league have been more forthcoming in issuing appropriate responses when players have issues such as these. Last year, Chris Martin's teammate Jarren Durran opened up about his own personal mental health struggles.

"Chris Martin has been placed on the IL due to anxiety, per @IanMBrown. Zack Kelly will replace him on the big league roster. Best wishes to Martin. Looking forward to seeing him return once he’s in a better headspace." - Tyler Miliken

At the time of his assignment to the injured list, Martin owns a 4.22 ERA across 21 mound appearances out of the Boston Red Sox bullpen this season. Last year, the Texas-born right-hander finished twelfth in AL Cy Young voting after putting up a 1.05 ERA in 51.1 innings spread across 55 games. Martin will be replaced by right-hander Zack Kelly, who was recalled from Triple-A.

A 2014 draft pick by the Colorado Rockies, Martin spent his rookie season in Denver before joining the Yankees the following season. Following the 2016 and 2017 seasons spent pitching in Japan, Martin returned to MLB in 2018, signing a deal with the Texas Rangers.

"Chris Martin throws a seed for his first Red Sox strikeout." - Red Sox Daily

Over the succeeding years, Chris Martin's pedigree as a reliever only increased. After being traded to the Atlanta Braves midway through 2019, Martin gained more recognition. In 2022, the 6-foot-8 reliever tossed a career-high 56 innings, splitting the season between the Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.

Chris Martin's IL assignment prompts important discussion around mental health

Although it may not be common for a player to go on the IL due to mental issues, the reasons are no less valid than physical ailments. In response to the news, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow stood by Martin, telling MLB.com:

"I think we should applaud Chris' willingness to speak up and confront this challenge head-on. As an organization, we fully support that and have a bunch of resources here, including a behavioral health program that's intended to help players and staff address situations like this.”

As not even big league players are immune from mental difficulties, perhaps Chris Martin's bravery will inspire other players to come forth and confront issues of their own.

