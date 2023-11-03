Positivity was the theme of Craig Breslow's first press conference as the Red Sox' new chief baseball officer. After the team finished last in the AL East for the third time in four years, fans of one baseball's most esteemed clubs are desperate.

The former reliever with twelve years of MLB experience under his belt was officially hired by the Red Sox on October 25. On November 2, the 43-year old was formally introduced in his new role, and promised a "quality of consistency" for the team.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Craig Breslow is asking you to check his résumé." - Tyler Miliken

A graduate of Yale, where he studied Molecular Biophysics, Breslow has oft been referred to as "the smartest man in baseball". For five of his twelve years in MLB, Craig Breslow pitched out of the Boston Red Sox bullpen, and won the World Series with the team in 2013.

Breslow is replacing former CBO Chaim Bloom, who was dismissed after the team's poor showing in 2023. Brian O'Halloran, who served as the team's GM since 2022, will serve under Breslow as VP of baseball operations.

Present at Breslow's press conference was Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy. Kennedy, who was ultimately responsible for hiring Breslow, referred to his hiring as a "bold organizational move". On account of their 78-84 record, the Red Sox finished some 21 games behind the Baltimore Orioles, who won the AL East this season.

Expand Tweet

"How exactly did the Red Sox come to hire Craig Breslow? And was the series of high-profile rejections a wake-up call? Sam Kennedy weighs in. “I think it’s a bold organizational decision. It’s a big jump and, as you heard today, he’s ready for it.” - Chris Cotillo

With O'Halloran departing the GM position, the role remains open. However, Breslow has already stated that he is "in no rush" to fill the role, spurring suspicion that he may be taking up General Manager duties for the forseeable future.

At very least, Craig Breslow knows what winning in Boston looks like

A member of the 2013 Red Sox that defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in that year's World Series, Breslow has already tasted Boston glory. Although he is inheriting a team with considerably lower starpower as the 2013 side did, Breslow understands what makes a championship team. Now, all Sox fans can do is hope that the self-described "Ivy League Nerd" will be able to navigate the path to late October baseball in his new role.