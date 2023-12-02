Red Sox prospect Blaze Jordan inspires people suffering from depression with his story: "You are not alone in this fight"

Baseball stars often find themselves in front of the camera but fans rarely get to know about their inner struggles. Red Sox prospect Blaze Jordan seemingly broke the mold when he opened up about his struggles with anxiety and depression in October this year.

Following his inspirational revelation earlier this year, Jordan teamed up with 'Movember' to help men struggling with anxiety and depression, the mental health issue that almost derailed his pro baseball career.

The right-handed hitter relayed his journey in a video in association with 'Movemeber', aiming to inspire men to talk about their struggles with their family members rather than keeping it to themselves.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This Movember my mission is to just reach as many people as possible," Jordan said in the video."Just being able to let them hear my story and hopefully, they'll be able to share theirs too. My message to other men who are struggling silently is to please reach out as soon as possible. You are not alone in this fight."

Blaze Jordan is trying to reach out to people fighting the battles he did in the past

His undeniable talent was there for everyone to see when he smoked a 395-foot homer at Texas Rangers' Globe Life Park at just 11 years of age. But that wasn't the peak of his prowess as he clubbed not one but three 500-foot monster hits at the same ballpark a couple of years later.

The Boston Red Sox got hold of him as the third-round pick in 2020 and has been on the rise ever since. However, his journey became an inspiration for others when the 20-year-old infielder displayed immense courage in speaking about his struggles with anxiety and depression.

Expand Tweet

“Just thought it was finally time to share my story dealing with anxiety and depression after seeing so many stories about it,” Jordan said via X. “And I know as an athlete it can be especially hard dealing with these things. You are not alone.”

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.