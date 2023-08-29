The Boston Red Sox are currently chasing a playoff spot, and fans have another reason to be excited as the franchise is calling up young prospect Ceddanne Rafaela to the Major League.

The 22-year-old slugger was called up to the team ahead of their three-game series against reigning World Series champions Houston Astros starting Monday, August 28.

However, Rafaela almost missed out on the news of his call-up as he was too busy playing on his PlayStation. Triple-A manager Chad Tracy was unable to reach him via phone calls as he was playing PlayStation with his brother.

The youngster ended up receiving the phone call on the third time of asking and finally got the news of his big break. He told MLB.com:

“I was playing PlayStation with my brother and the [Triple-A] manager, [Chad Tracy], called me and I didn’t respond a couple of times and then I responded, and he told me, ‘You don’t want to play in the big leagues?’ I was like, ‘Of course I do.’ It was a very exciting moment."

MLB fans connected to the youngster over the incident as they felt the future star was just like any other normal kid on the block.

Red Sox have an exciting talent in Ceddanne Rafaela

The upcoming star was called up to the Major League after the Red Sox placed infielder Pablo Reyes on the 10-day injured list and placed outfielder Wilyer Abreu on the paternity list.

While his future with the senior team remains uncertain, Rafaela was looking forward to the opportunity of making his MLB debut at Fenway Park.

“It means everything,” Rafaela said. “That will be amazing to play my first game in Fenway. I don’t want to say I’m nervous. I’m just excited and very proud of myself to be in this position right now.”

He made his Red Sox debut during Monday night's clash against the Astros, scoring a single during his first MLB at-bat in the eighth inning of the game that was lost by the home side.

Theplayer shot into the limelight after the no.2 Red Sox prospect registered a home run in five consecutive Minor League games in August, bouncing back from a lean run in July.