Red Sox, Rays legend Wade Boggs hits a "home run" in battle against cancer

Former Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays star Wade Boggs announced that after months of battling cancer, he is now cancer free. The 66-year-old revealed in September last year that he had been battling prostate cancer and received an outpouring of support from the baseball community in the following weeks.

Boggs offered a health update on Friday and announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he is cancer free and thanked everyone for their support.

"An extremely emotional day, I can’t thank my doctors Dr. Engleman and Dr. Heidenberg enough, also to everyone for your thoughts and prayers Debbie and I are pleased to announce I am cancer free."

Wade Boggs was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 1976 MLB Draft and made his major league debut with them in 1982. After more than a decade in Boston, the third baseman signed with the New York Yankees when he became a free agent after the 1992 season. He helped the Yankees win their first World Series title in 18 years before joining the Tampa Bay Rays in the last two years of his career.

Over the course of his illustrious career, Boggs won five batting titles and was known for his elite defensive skills. After retiring from the game in 1999, his jersey number with both the Red Sox and Rays were retired, along with being inducted to both the teams' hall of fame. In 2005, Boggs was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

Watch: When Wade Boggs made a cameo on popular American sitcom Cheers

Over the course of his MLB career which lasted almost two decades, Wade Boggs grew in popularity after making multiple TV appearances. One of those appearances was on the popular sitcom Cheers, which ran on NBC from 1982 to 1993.

Apart from his appearance on Cheers, Boggs also appeared on other TV shows like The Simpsons, Seinfeld and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, among others. In 2017, Boggs also filled in as a color commentator for a few Red Sox games on NESN. The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays legend is a beloved figure whose presence in the sport has been felt over the years.

