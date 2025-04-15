Red Sox roasted by MLB fans after 16-run disaster vs Rays 

The Boston Red Sox suffered heavy backlash on the internet after they lost Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Red Sox gave up 16 runs while they could only score once as they dropped their season record to 8-10.

Playing at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Monday, the Rays tore apart the Red Sox's pitching in the second and third innings, scoring four and nine runs, respectively.

Fans didn't take it easy on the Red Sox with their comments on social media:

"You could feel all their confidence slowly disappear in that series," one fan commented.

"The Sox may be better than the Rockies but that would be it," another fan wrote.

"Dawg I’ve genuinely never seen a more embarrassing team….," a fan added.

"I’ve never been more embarrassed to be a Red Sox fan than I am right now," another fan said.

Fans have a go at Red Sox 3B Alex Bregman as his third inning error results in 9-run inning

Alex Bregman and Rafael Devers were two names manager Alex Cora had to contemplate to play third base. After an entire spring, which involved Devers showing reluctance to move on from third base, the Red Sox eventually settled on having Bregman play third.

The decision doesn't seem to be working in their favor and Monday's costly error only compounded that fact.

During the third inning, Danny Janses grounded to Bregman, who missed out on a double play opportunity, which could have ended the inning. However, his throw was way off as Tyler Walls secured the bag at second and the innings continued with no out recorded on that play.

Fans made sure to give Bregman their hot remarks online:

"Bregman committed 10 errors in 142 games last season. Four in 18 so far this year," one fan said.

"Bregman turns that double play its only a one run inning and not nine," another fan wrote.

"The Red Sox can't make Rafael Devers the scapegoat for their defensive woes anymore, either," another fan added.

Bregman hasn't been doing well in the field this season. Generally, the two-time World Series champion boasts a fielding percentage well above .950, but this time around, per FOXSports, he's lurking around the .929 mark.

What did you make of the Boston Red Sox' latest defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

