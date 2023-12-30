Red Sox Rumors: Club reportedly looking to move 'young outfielders', expected to still pursue Teoscar Hernandez

The Boston Red Sox are heavy on trading for Teoscar Hernandez this offseason, and they may look to use young outfielders to carry on with the move. Hernandez is coming off his worst offensive season since his rookie year, and it remains to be seen if the Red Sox can get more value out of the trade.

According to Alex Speier, the team is exploring trades for Teoscar Hernandez in exchange for 'young outfielders' after signing Lucas Giolito. Moreover, Speier also mentioned that it's not clear if the Red Sox are still engaged in the market for starters.

Hernandez averaged .258, 57 extra base hits, 26 home runs, 93 RBIs and an OPS of.741 in 160 games for the Seattle Mariners. However, if the Red Sox do trade for him, then someone from that outfield will be moved.

As per a report from Sports Illustrated, outside of Masataka Yoshida and recently acquired Tyler O'Neill, anyone can be moved. As possible options, Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu or Ceddane Rafaela could be included in the team's pursuit of the 31-year-old.

Teoscar Hernandez's baseball career

Hailing from the Dominican Republic, Teoscar Hernandez was signed as an international free agent in February 2011 by the Houston Astros. He was promoted to the major leagues by the Astros on Aug. 12, 2016. He stayed with the Astros until the end of the 2016 season, hitting .230 in 41 games with four home runs and 11 RBI.

The Astros traded Hernández and Nori Aoki to the Toronto Blue Jays for Francisco Liriano on July 31, 2017. His best season came in 2021, hitting .296, a career-high 32 home runs and 116 RBIs. Adding to that he also got his first All-Star nod and won the second straight Silver Slugger award.

Ahead of the 2023 season, he was traded to the Seattle Mariners for Erik Swanson and Adam Macko.

