Red Sox Rumors: Former MLB executive believes team could 'pivot' to veteran pitcher after missing major targets

The Boston Red Sox are reportedly still looking to add a reliable starting arm this offseason after missing out on top free agents. According to MLB Insider and former executive Jim Bowden, the club could pivot to Mike Clevinger, who is seemingly getting back in form:

"The Red Sox have missed out on the top free-agent starters this offseason but could pivot to Clevinger, who is 33 years old and has gone 60-39 with a 3.45 ERA over 788 innings in seven major-league seasons," Bowden wrote for The Athletic.

Clevinger will be a nice addition to the Red Sox roster. Since making his debut in 2016 with the then-called Cleveland Indians, the pitcher has registered a 38-18 record, with an ERA of 2.96 across 80 appearances and 447.2 innings pitched over three seasons.

He was dealt to the San Diego Padres during the 2020 season but he felt discomfort in his arm, which required Tommy John surgery, ruling him out for the entire 2021 season.

When Clevinger returned to the mound, he never looked at his older self. However, last season with the Chicago White Sox, he registered an ERA of 3.77 in 131.1 innings pitched.

Boston Red Sox sign Lucas Giolito

Earlier this month, the Red Sox signed free agent Lucas Giolito to a two-year, $38.5 million deal with a player option for the second season. Giolito will earn $18 million next year and receive a $1 million buyout if he exercises his opt-out. His '25 salary will be $19 million.

However, if Giolito doesn't exercise his opt-out, and he pitches fewer than 140 innings, then the Red Sox can retain his services for $14 million in 2026. If he eclipses 140 innings in '26, then a $19 million mutual option will kick in.

Giolito will join the likes of Nick Pivetta, Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck, Garrett Whitlock and Kutter Crawford in the Red Sox's starting options.

Giolito had a 7-15 record, a 4.88 ERA and 204 strikeouts in 33 appearances in 2023.

