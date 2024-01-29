Red Sox Rumors: Insider believes team 'won’t be pursuing' long-term deals for Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell

The Boston Red Sox continue their search for pitching talent as they approach spring training. While they were interested in adding top pitching reinforcements, they are reportedly not looking for any long-term deal.

According to insider Alex Speier, Boston will not look at long-term deals for Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell. The Red Sox have a low payroll this season, and acquiring top pitchers for a long-term deal is currently impossible.

“Every indication remains that the Sox won’t be pursuing long-term deals for Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell,” Speier said in an interview.

Boston's CEO Sam Kennedy was pretty vocal about the budget for the 2024 season. Kennedy said the payroll will be lower for the team compared to last year. With budget constraints, getting a hold of the best free-agent pitchers, such as Montgomery and Snell, takes a lot of work.

Red Sox seek other options

The Red Sox have no other option but to look for lower-cost arms for their starting rotation. Boston might have two options that fit their pocket. Jakob Junis and Ryne Stanek are points of interest.

With Lucas Giolito and Cooper Criswell already on the team, Junis and Stanek will add more power to their rotation. However, they have yet to make any statements about signing these players. The good news is that they are a high possibility.

Given their current budget, getting Junis to Fenway Park makes sense. The swingman recorded a 3.87 ERA for the San Francisco Giants last year, a jump from the 4.75 ERA posted across his previous five seasons. The talented pitcher came out of the bullpen 36 times.

Junis is also a versatile pitcher, who can be a great starter and a long reliever. The 31-year-old has already established a connection with the team. He worked with Boston's pitching coach Andrew Bailey for the last two years.

As for Stanek, his career with the Houston Astros seems set to come to an end. The 32-year-old recorded an ERA of 1.15 in just 59 appearances in 2022. However, he endured a difficult 2023, conceding 3.1 with 4.09 ERA. Boston will expect Stanek to regain his form and turn out a bargain in the process.

