Red Sox Rumors: Team might experiment a different offensive approach in 2024 if they fail to land a star hitter, per report

The Boston Red Sox are exploring unconventional strategies to enhance their offensive capabilities in the 2024 season, according to recent MLB rumors. The team, engaged in discussion with free agents Adam Duvall and Justin Turner, is reportedly contemplating forgoing a traditional designated hitter role and instead spreading around at-bats.

The Red Sox are activelly engaged in discussions with Adam Duvall and Justin Turner. However, the team might be exploring the possibility of playing without a clear DH role, according to reports.

The Red Sox had a solid offensive showing in 2023, ranking 11th in runs scored with 772 and sixth in batting average at .258. However, their performance in home runs was less impressive, placing them 18th with 182. To address this power deficit, the Red Sox are considering the potential addition of either Duvall or Turner, both of whom could keep injecting more home run power into the lineup.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Both Duvall and Turner were part of the Boston Red Sox’s 2023 squad, with Turner appearing in 146 games and Duvall in 92 contests. Turner boasted a .276 average with 23 home runs and 96 RBIs, while Duvall contributed a .247 average with 21 home runs and 58 RBIs.

Despite their interest in these sluggers, the Red Sox’s unique plan involves not locking in a traditional DH role for either player. Instead, the team aims for flexibility in both their lineup and defense, seeking players who can fill multiple roles. This approach aligns with the team’s broader strategy of searching for versatile talent.

Signing Justin Turner or Adam Duvall could mean more than just DH roles

If the Red Sox fail to secure star hitters like Jorge Soler or JD Martinez, the potential signings of Duvall or Turner would not be solely to fill the DH spot but rather contribute to the team’s overall flexibility and depth. The team remains actively engaged in discussions with both players, carefully navigating the market to determine the best fit for their offensive needs.

A possible reunion with J.D. Martinez could also become true, after the slugger spent one season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

As Spring Training approaches, the Red Sox are poised to make strategic moves to strengthen their roster, aiming for a well-rounded team capable of making a playoff run. The decision on whether to adopt this unconventional offensive approach will likely be influenced by ongoing negotiations with free agents and the team’s broader vision for the upcoming MLB season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.