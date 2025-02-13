Red Sox's $120M Alex Bregman deal threatens Yankees, MLB insider claims

Alex Bregman has reportedly signed a three-year, $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox. There are opt-outs after each year if the infielder wants to cash out and test free agency. But if he chooses not to, it will keep him at the club till the end of the 2027 season.

His addition makes the Red Sox lineup formidable with others like Rafael Devers, Jarren Duran, Triston Casas and Trevor Story. Bregman has hit well in Fenway Park in the past (.375 average with 15 RBIs including seven home runs). He heads into the locker room as a leader having played nine seasons, including two World Series titles.

As per insider Jon Morosi on the MLB Network, the Red Sox's lineup can match the New York Yankees head-on. He acknowledged the additions Yankees have made but feels that in all likeliness Bregman's addition makes Red Sox equally competitive.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This changes things in the American League East because the Boston Red Sox now have a legitimate lineup to threaten that of the New York Yankees," Morosi said.

"And here's why: the Yankees have lost Juan Soto. Yes, they were able to add Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt, but Bregman is a proven postseason performer who they can now add into this lineup with Rafael Devers. They've got a promising group of young players coming in."

Expand Tweet

Alex Bregman's contract paves the way for Nolan Arenado trade, says Jon Morosi

Now that Alex Bregman has agreed on a deal with Boston, other teams could look at Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, who is reportedly open to getting traded to a championship contender. Morosi feels that the Detroit Tigers are a fit.

"A lot of the same teams we were hearing had interest in Bregman also had interest in Nolan Arenado, the 10-time Gold Glover, one of the preeminent defenders of his time at any position," Morosi added. "It seems as though his time with Saint Louis is winding down, they've had a hard time finding a team that could take on the entire salary."

"So the natural pivot could be the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers maybe weren't the team that Arenado thought he was going to at the outset. But certainly the Tigers right now, Tony, have a better chance to make the playoffs than the Cardinals have. A young team in Detroit that would certainly benefit from Arenado's leadership," Morosi said.

Arenado has a full no-trade clause attached to his contract. He still has three years left on his contract and is due $21 million for the upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback