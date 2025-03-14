Red Sox's "Big 3" prospects make a statement at Spring Breakout game

The Boston Red Sox have been one of the busiest teams in the market since the conclusion of the 2024 season. While they have added a few high-profile names in the offseason, the Red Sox also boast one of the best farms in the league.

Ad

Boston’s Top 30 prospects are showcasing their skills during the MLB Spring Breakout, which started on March 13. During the Spring Breakout game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, Boston’s “Big Three” prospects, Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell, and Marcelo Mayer homered in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Campbell, MLB.com’s No. 7 prospect, blasted a home run in the third inning of the game. His home run was followed by Mayer, No. 12 prospect, as the Red Sox went back-to-back in the third.

Although the Red Sox lost 7-5, their scoring was capped off by No. 2 prospect, Roman Anthony's towering solo home run, measruing 434 feet to clear the stadium, in the fifth inning. However, Anthony faced hecking by oppositin fans during the game.

Ad

“Yeah, it’s not the first time, I’ve heard that this spring. It’s always funny, but that’s part of it,” Anthony said of the heckling. “If they’re saying something — it’s always a good thing if you’re relevant.”

Red Sox's Brian Abraham talks importance of Spring Breakout for propects

The four-day event sees some of the most exciting prospects showcase their talent and gives team to assess their potential ahead of the new season. A total of Sixteen exhibition games are set to be played from March 13 to 16 featuring some of the most sought-after prospects.

Ad

Red Sox senior director of player development Brian Abraham talked about the importance about the event in a conversation with Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald.

“A couple of guys in big league camp, some guys coming over from the (Dominican Republic) for the first time, A-ball all the way up to Triple-A, so to be able to play on the same team is pretty cool,” Abraham told Cerullo.

Ad

“And obviously under the lights, in front of a lot of fans, on TV, those opportunities don’t come around too often when you’re in the minor leagues. So it’s really special, really awesome opportunity that Major League Baseball has provided us.”

While the Red Sox have a strong lineup heading into the 2025 season, fans would expect of the three top prospects to make their major league debut sometime this year after impressing in the Spring Breakout games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback