Red Sox’s Kristian Campbell clears the air about tension with Rafael Devers over 1B

The Boston Red Sox may have traded away Rafael Devers, but there are breadcrumbs to be picked in the aftermath of his fallout with the franchise. Two years ago, the Red Sox signed him to a 10-year, $313.5 million extension.

But after failed attempts to move him to second or first base, the Red Sox traded him to the San Francisco Giants. The latest player to add his thoughts is Red Sox slugger Kristian Campbell, who was rumored to be in tension with Devers over playing first base.

Campbell set the record straight regarding his relationship with the star third baseman and his move to first base.

“Yeah, that was false," Campbell said. "First off, Rafi never came to me. I never had a problem with it. We were always cool. He's a great player and a great person. He's a very kind person and a good teammate.

"And second, I would say I never went to the rest house to play first base. They came to me and asked me if I could play first base because we didn’t have one at the time. That’s when Casas went down. And I said I would do it because it would make the team better and I would be willing to have a position. And that’s basically how it went down."

What actually happened at first base in Boston between Rafael Devers and Kristian Campbell?

After Boston signed Alex Bregman, manager Alex Cora moved Devers to the DH role. However, an opening was created at first base after Triston Casas suffered a season-ending knee injury in early May.

A Yahoo! Sports report by Joon Lee claimed Devers was upset because Kristian Campbell "volunteered" to play first base. However, as mentioned above, Campbell denied these claims.

Cora also confirmed the same as it was him who asked Campbell to get ready to play first and it had nothing to do with Devers. Multiple sources told ESPN there was no ill will.

However, to think there was a conflict between Campbell and Devers pbeforethe trade, there have been no corroborating reports to suggest the same.

