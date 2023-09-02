The Boston Red Sox had a humiliating loss against the Kansas City Royals as they fell 13-2 on the road. The last-placed team in the AL Central held their own against Boston who are in desperate need for a win.

In the game, Jordan Lyles went eight innings without any major damage. The Kansas City starter earned just two runs on four hits, striking out seven opposing batters. He earned his fourth win of the relatively poor season where he has an ERA of 6.29.

On the other end, almost all of the Red Sox pitchers faced the brunt of a strong showing by the Kansas offense. James Paxton, starting on the mound, couldn't get through more than 1.1 innings, earning six runs on five hits. Relieving him after a change on the mound, Brandon Walter earned seven runs on ten hits while striking out five Royals batters in four innings.

The Red Sox continued their five-game skid and lost for the sixth time in seven games. Losing the series decider against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston were swept at home by the Houston Astros. This hampers their playoff chances as the team was on track for a close finish with other teams for the AL Wild Card Spots.

Fans took to X to discuss their team's efforts.

Boston Red Sox fall 6.5 games behind postseason race

Just a few days back, the Red Sox were hoping for a strong finish that would guarantee their spot in contention for the AL Wild Cards. But the five-game loss has pushed them 6.5 games behind the Texas Rangers, who currently hold the third spot.

After the series against the Royals, the Red Sox will face a tough series against their division rivals, the Rays, Orioles and the Yankees. Things are starting to look a bit blurry for Alex Cora's side.