Red Sox star Jarren Duran drops 4-word reaction to Boston prospects' dazzling Spring Breakout performance

The Boston Red Sox head into the 2025 season after strengthening the roster in the offseason. However, fans have another reason to be excited as the Red Sox prospects showcase their skills during Spring Breakout.

Three of Red Sox's top prospects homered in a Spring Breakout game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell, and Marcelo Mayer homered in Port Charlotte, Florida to excite fans.

Following the home runs from the "Big 3" prospects, Jarren Duran reacted to it in an Instagram story. Duran shared Campbell and Mayer's back-to-back home runs in the third inning of the game, captioning the post:

"The boys are hot!!!!"

(Image souce - Jarren Duran Instagram)

Roman Anthony, MLB's No 2 prospect, glossed the outing with a solo moonshot in the fifth inning, sending the home run 434 feet over right field.

Duran had a breakthrough year with the ared Sox in 2024, earning his maiden All-Star nod and winning the MVP award after his heroics in the Midsummer Classic in July.

Red Sox prospect not bothered by outside noise

Roman Anthony is a bright prospect but it comes with pressure and expectations. During Thrusday's game, Anthony was heckled by a fan with "overrated" chants. However, Anthony remains unbothered by the heckling.

"Yeah, it’s not the first time, I’ve heard that this spring. It’s always funny, but that’s part of it,” Anthony said of the heckling. “If they’re saying something — it’s always a good thing if you’re relevant.”

The Spring Breakout games afford MLB teams a chance to evaluate their top prospects from March 13 to 16 during Spring Training games.

Meanwhile, Jarren Duran would hope to replicate last season's form in 2024 and he will have offensive assistance from offseason acquisition and two-time World Series champion Alex Bregman.

