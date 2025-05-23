Red Sox star Liam Hendriks heartbroken by 'disgusting' death threats to his wife & him after tough outing vs Mets

Following a rough outing on the mound, Liam Hendriks got death threats. He and his family were the subject of hateful comments on social media and messages to the pitcher. He has since put up a statement condemning the threats and calling out those who engage in them.

Ad

Hendriks is no stranger to fan comments, as most athletes are. However, these went well beyond what he was willing to put up with, so he took to social media to deliver his statement.

On his Instagram story, Hendriks said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Just as an FYI: Threats against me and my wife's life are horrible and cruel. You need help. Leaving comments and telling me to commit suicide and how you wish I died from cancer is disgusting and vile."

Ad

Trending

Hendriks recovered from cancer in the past, and some fans used that to drive home the threat they were making. His statement continued:

"Maybe you should step back and reevaluate your life's purpose before hiding behind a screen and attacking players and their families. Whether you do it from your fake accounts or are dumb enough to do it from your real account."

Ad

He finished by saying something on behalf of all players who deal with this:

"I think I speak for all players who have had to deal with this in their career when I say enough is enough."

This happened one month after the Boston Red Sox closer's teammate, Jarren Duran, said a Cleveland Guardians fan said something inappropriate to him near the dugout.

Liam Hendriks' rough outing leads to death threats

Red Sox ace and Cy Young candidate Garrett Crochet exited on Wednesday after having given up one run and recording one out in the sixth inning. Liam Hendriks took over and closed out the sixth before things went downhill.

Ad

Liam Hendriks struggled against the Mets (Imagn)

The reliever then allowed three consecutive singles against the New York Mets, including an infield hit that was initially ruled an out before being overturned. Hendriks left with the bases loaded and no outs.

A single, fielder's choice, walk, and sac fly led to all three of the runners Hendriks left on base scoring. The Mets would add another run and end up winning 5-1. Hendriks was charged with the loss, his only decision of the year so far. He also has a 5.56 ERA. The death threats to him and his family ensued.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More