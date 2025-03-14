Red Sox top prospect shuts down 'overrated' chants with a monster blast

Roman Anthony showed why he is regarded as one of the future stars in the MLB. The Boston Red Sox prospect crushed a moonshot in their Spring Training Breakout game against the Tampa Bay Rays and silenced a few hecklers in the process.

Roman Anthony is ranked the #2 prospect overall by MLB. For the 2025, season he was ranked just after the Los Angeles Dodgers' new foreign signing Roki Sasaki. As the top positional prospect, he is projected by the MLB to become a future .300 and 30 home run per season hitter.

While these projections are based on Anthony's incredible numbers in the minor leagues, some fans don't want to believe his talent as of yet. During their 7-5 loss against the Rays in the first Spring Training Breakout game of the season, a fan was constantly shouting at the 20-year-old during his at-bat.

Anthony crushed a 435-foot home run into right field in the top of the fifth inning, measured by executives on both sides to have an exit velocity of 110 mph. He brought the Red Sox back to a one-run game with the score at 5-4 after his home run.

The heckler simply watched as the ball went deep into the Charlotte Sports Park. After the game, Anthony was also asked about the incident, stating:

“It’s not the first time I've heard that this spring. So it’s always funny to hear that. That’s part of it.”

Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer join Roman Anthony in going yard

The Boston Red Sox have the luxury of having three of the top 12 prospects in all of MLB. While Anthony is ranked #2, his peers Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer rank #7 and #12 respectively. In the the third inning with one out remaining, Campbell crushed a two-run opposite homer before Mayer went back to back on a pitch by Rays' Trevor Harrison. Anthony, who was elated with his friends' success spoke about the feat.

“I think any time we get to play together, it's enjoyable,” said Anthony. “So it’s fun. It was good. Honestly, more than just the three of us, playing with these guys we don't get to play with every day, and seeing some of these guys, seeing some of the young talent we have, the guys at the lower levels, it's exciting.”

Despite the three sluggers' excellence, the Red Sox weren't able to come out as victors. It is expected that all three will be given a nod in the majors at some point during the season.

