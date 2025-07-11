Red Sox to trade Alex Bregman? Twins veteran offers expert advice to Craig Breslow

Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has his hands full ahead of the trade deadline and he needs to address Alex Bregman's contract. The third baseman signed a three-year, $120 million contract in the offseason and could opt out after this season to become a free agent.
With the Red Sox falling behind in the race for a postseason spot, Bregman is circulating in trade rumors. The Red Sox are reportedly mulling over whether to extend Bregman or trade him for future assets. If they don't, they may risk losing Bregman to free agency at the end of the season.
Amid the noise around Bregman, former Minnesota Twins star Trevor Plouffe shared his take when asked about his advice for Breslow on Thursday's "Baseball Today" episode.
"Alex Bregman is a guy that I think fits the Red Sox very, very well. But he's got an opt-out at the end of the season," Plouffe said (from 8:51). "He's got Scott Boras as his agent, and I know they're trying to get an extension done with him before the deadline. And if they do that—great. These two teams can live happily, you know, for the next couple of years together. But if you can't get one done, I would look to get Bregman somewhere else.
"I think you can get a pretty nice haul. I think you can get a nice reliever for him to put in the back end of your bullpen. That's kind of where I would be looking ... Bregman's the one that I would be like, 'Okay, well, if we can't get a deal done here, we've got some guys that can cover the infield, and you can get a pretty good return for him.' So that's where I'd be looking."
Plouffe suggested that Breslow should either get an extension done or trade Alex Bregman for assets that can address the roster's weaknesses.
Trevor Plouffe opens up on possible landing spots for Alex Bregman
The former Twins star delved further into Alex Bregman's future and shed light on possible landing spots. Many teams will be interested if Craig Breslow puts Bregman on the trade block.
Trevor Plouffe ruled out the Detroit Tigers, who were pursuing the free agent in the offseason. He thinks the Seattle Mariners would be a nice destination for Bregman.
"I don't know if Detroit's willing to trade for him right now," Plouffe added. "I mean, McKinstry's kind of settled in over there at third base. The Mariners are somebody that I could see trading for him. And they have some back-end-of-the-bullpen guys that I think they'd be willing to swap out."
Host Chris Rose and Trevor Plouffe also poked fun at the idea of the Red Sox and the New York Yankees getting into bed for Bregman with the Yankees looking to add a third baseman at the trade deadline.