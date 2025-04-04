Red Sox vs. Cardinals: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 4, MLB 2025 

The Boston Red Sox return to Fenway Park for their home opener on Friday as they open a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. Both teams are coming off opposite results in terms of the series.

The Red Sox finally (3-4) found back-to-back wins as they rebounded in the series against the Baltimore Orioles after losing the opener. Meanwhile, in complete contrast, after losing back-to-back games against the LA Angels, the Cardinals (4-2) won their final game of the series at home.

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Game 1: Prediction

Walker Buehler (0-1, 8.31 ERA) will be on the mound for the Red Sox while Erick Fedde (1-0, 1.51 ERA) will start for the Cardinals.

Buehler had a rough outing in his Red Sox debut, but he's a much better pitcher than his seven hits, four earned runs showing against the Texas Rangers. His bounceback, coupled with Alex Bregman finding his bat, should do the deal for the Red Sox in a game that is expected to go the home team's way.

Prediction: Red Sox 7, Cardinals 2

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Game 1: Odds

Here are the betting odds from BetMGM Sportsbook.

Favorite: Red Sox (-140)

Underdog: Cardinals (+119)

Over/under: 9

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Game 1: Injuries

Red Sox injury

Masataka Yoshida (LF) – Shoulder

Lucas Giolito (SP) – Hamstring

Brayan Bello (SP) – Shoulder

Miguel Bleis (RF) – Quadriceps

Luis Perales (SP) – Elbow

Liam Hendriks (RP) – Elbow

Matt Moore (RP) – Left arm soreness

Zach Penrod (RP) – Left elbow UCL sprain

Chris Murphy (RP) – Elbow

Kutter Crawford (SP) – Right patellar tendinopathy

Jovani Moran (RP) – Elbow

Noah Song (SP) – Elbow

Patrick Sandoval (SP) – Elbow

Cardinals injury

Nathan Church (LF) – Undisclosed

Cooper Hjerpe (SP) – Undisclosed

Packy Naughton (RP) – Elbow

Drew Rom (SP) – Left shoulder soreness (post-surgery)

Rob Kaminsky (RP) – Undisclosed

Tink Hence (RP) – Right rib cage strain

Victor Santos (RP) – Elbow

Zack Thompson (RP) – Lat

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Game 1: Picks

Moneyline: Red Sox to win (-140)

Spread: St. Louis Cardinals (+1.5).

Total: Over on the game total of 9.0.

