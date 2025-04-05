Red Sox vs. Cardinals: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 5, MLB 2025

The Boston Red Sox got their 73rd win in their home opener in their 125th year in history against the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of the series. It was a run fest that saw the Red Sox lineup turn up the heat at the Fenway Park with a 13-6 win behind Walker Buehler's start. They would hope to continue their form in Game 2 on Saturday.
Red Sox vs. Cardinals recent form and records
The Red Sox have won three straight games after a four-game skid. Their two back to back wins in Baltimore boosted their spirits heading into the home series against the Cards. They are currently fourth in the AL East.
The Cardinals had a perfect start to the season, sweeping the Minnesota Twins in their first three games. But a series loss to the Los Angeles Angels and the loss on Friday keeps them in second place of the NL Central with a 4-3 record.
Players to Watch
Starting Pitchers
Richard Fitts (BOS) vs. Andre Pallante (STL)
Richard Fitts endured a loss in his first Start despite earning just three runs in six innings against Texas.
Last Start: vs. Rangers, 6.0 Innings Pitched, 6 hits, 3 earned runs, 0 walks, 4 Ks
Career vs. Cardinals: First start
Andre Pallante was well supported by the offense during his first start as the Cardinals won 9-2 against the Twins.
Last Start: vs. Twins, 5.0 Innings Pitched, 5 hits, 2 earned runs, 2 walks, 3 Ks
Career vs. Red Sox: 1-1 record, 2.16 ERA, 6 Ks in 3 appearances
Must-Watch hitters
Res Sox
Boston's fans would hope that their lineup has finally come alive. They have scored 21 runs in the last two games. Rafael Devers, who reached base four times on Friday, has gone 5-for-11 in the last three games. Wilyer Abreu and Kristian Campbell lead the team with .500 and .423 average.
Cardinals
Despite subpar pitching the Cardinals offense remains hot. Ivan Herrera is currently second in the MLB with 11 RBIs. Lars Nootbar leads them in batting average with .414.
Red Sox vs. Cardinals Game 1 betting odds
Red Sox vs. Cardinals Game 1 expert picks and prediction
The game might be decided by which lineup gets the lead early on against the starters. In their one-off appearance so far both Pallante and Fitts have shown promise but they will have their work cut out on Saturday. Home advantage might work in favour of the Red Sox.
Run Line: -1.5
Total Runs: Under 9
Prediction: Red Sox 5, Cardinals 3