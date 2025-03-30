Red Sox vs Rangers: Game 4, prediction, odds and picks | March 30, MLB 2025

The Boston Red Sox has a proverbial mountain to climb as they square off against the Texas Rangers in the last matchup of their four-game series. The Rangers currently have a 2-1 lead as they stifled the re-tooled Boston squad at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers have had the answers to Boston's firepower as the latter aims to assert dominance in the AL East this season. As for Texas, they're now slowly looking like the powerhouse team that won the World Series title in 2023.

Red Sox vs Rangers recent form and records

Boston currently owns a 1-2 record this year. They finished the 2024 season with an even 81-81 record that was good for third place in the stacked AL East.

Texas, meanwhile, currently holds a 2-1 record. Last season was a forgettable one as they couldn't defend their MLB title, finishing with a 78-84 record.

Players to Watch

Starting Pitchers

BOS: Richard Fitts (0-1, 1.74 ERA) vs TEX: Jacob deGrom (84-57, 2.52 ERA) (career stats)

Kansas City Royals v Texas Rangers - Source: Getty

Boston rookie Richard Fitts has his work cut out for him as he faces two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom who's making his 2025 season debut. Struggling with injuries, deGrom made just three appearances in the 2024 season. He posted a 1.69 ERA with 14 strikeouts in just 10 and 2/3 innings pitched.

Must-Watch Hitters

Boston Red Sox

Touted as one of the rookies to look out for during the 2025 season, Boston's #2 prospect Kristian Campbell has impressed in his young major league career.

Campbell tallied his first major league home run in yesterday's game against the Rangers. He currently has the homer and a double on five base hits in ten at-bats.

Texas Rangers

Fortunately, there's a pool to select from when it comes to Rangers batters. Former World Series MVP Adolis Garcia should be the one to look out for the most. He currently has three base hits, which includes a home run and two doubles with three RBIs in nine at-bats.

Red Sox vs Rangers baseball betting odds

Sunday, 3/30 Money Line Run Spread Total Runs BOS +160 +1.5, -141 O 8.5, -101 TEX -175 -1.5, +117 U 8.5, -120

Red Sox vs Rangers expert picks and game prediction

While the Red Sox have shown promise in limited action, the Rangers seem to have the upper hand. Boston's rookie pitcher will have a handful against the Texas offense. On the other hand, the Rangers can count on Jacob deGrom's star power to secure a victory.

Run Line: -1.5, +117

Total Runs: Under 8.5, -120

Prediction: TEX W, 5-2

