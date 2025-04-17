Red Sox' Wilyer Abreu drops 2-word nickname for Jarren Duran

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has emerged has a fan favourite after his breakthrough year for the team in 2024. His work ethic has recieved high praise from fellow outfielder Wilyer Abreu.

Ahead of the Red Sox's rubber game in the series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, right fielder Wilyer Abreu shared an Instagram story, featuring a picture from their traning.

Jarren Duran was in the picture beside Abreu and the latter had a two-word nickname for the All-Star outfielder.

"Barrel monster," Abreu captioned the story.

(Image source - Wilyer Abreu's Instagram)

Both Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu started the series decider on Wednesday. While both outfielders registered a hit in the game in their four plate appearances,each, it was shortstop David Hamilton who came clutch for the team.

Hamilton blasted a solo home run in the third inning of the game to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead. Boston's pitching staff shutdown the home side to clinch the series, improving to 10-10 for the season.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora reflected on Jarren Duran's plate appreances this season

Jarren Duran has been in the news since his surprise admission about mental health earlier this month. While the Red Sox outfielder has recieved praise for his courage, he has not been able to perform to his standards this season.

In 19 games, Duran is 19-for-90 with a .235 average and one home run. His plate appreances has been erratic at times and Red Sox manager Alex Cora acknowledged it before Monday's 16-1 loss against the Rays in the series opener.

“All over the place,” Cora told reporters about Duran’s at-bats. “Sometimes patient, sometimes too aggressive. He’s getting into swing mode in certain at-bats and swinging and missing a lot. That’s the reality of it.”

The Red Sox are third in the American League East and are aiming to clinch a postseason berth after and underwhelming 2024. However, they will need Jarren Duran to rediscover his form to achie their goal.

