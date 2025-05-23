Red Sox WS champ shares major reason why Phillies are biggest threat to Dodgers in NL

Canadian baseball Hall of Famer and Red Sox world series champion Ryan Dempster recently voiced his support for the Phillies as be the biggest contenders of the Dodgers in the National League. Dempster stated that Philly's mix of the depth on the mound and ability to produce runs will certainly give the reigning champions a run for their money in the NL race this year.

At the time of writing, the Phillies have snagged the NL East lead from the grip of their rivals, the New York Mets. Philadelphia boasts a 32-18 record that includes seven-straight wins to thei May 16 victory over the Pirates.

"I'm going to say [they're the biggest threat] due to their rotation. Just because their starting rotation [featuring] Aaron Nola hasn't even had a good run yet so far. But Zack Wheeler, we all know he's a bona fide ace. [Also] what they're able to get with Jesus Luzardo, Ranger Suarez, and Christopher Sanchez — they're so deep," Dempster said. (0:11-0:27)

Dempster expressed his confidence that the Philly brass' proactive approach to things and the injury concern of the Dodgers, particulary on the mound, might just be enough for Philadelphia to be in contention for the pennant.

"Dave Dombrowski isn't going to wait around. He's obviously already on the phone and I guarantee you [he's] trying to patch up what happened to Alvarado." (0:28-0:40)

"I mean you look at the Dodgers alone, how many starting pitchers did they start the season with? They started nine [but it] turns out they're gonna need 30, because they keep having guys go down to injury." (0:45-0:50)

Phillies sweep Rockies, claim NL East lead

The Philadelphia Phillies completed the four-game sweep against the Colorado Rockies on the road as they now possess the lead in the NL East after the Mets stumbled in their series against the Red Sox.

The hapless Rockies was no match to the surging Phils as the latter now holds a seven-game winning streak and improve their record to 32-18. Ranger Suarez played a starring role in the final contest of the four-game set as the Phillies shut down the Colorado offense, 2-0.

Suarez notched his third win in four starts after giving up six hits and three walks with six strikeouts in a no-run, 6.2 inning outing. Bryce Harper and Max Kepler's RBI-doubles lifted the Phils' offense in the low-scoring contest. The team will now travel to Sacramento as they face the Athletics who are in the middle of a nine-game losing streak.

