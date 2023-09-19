Joey Votto has been one of the most beloved players in the MLB over the last 17 seasons thanks to his elite skills on the field and his charming personality off the field. The veteran first baseman now heads into what could potentially be the final homestand of his career with the Cincinnati Reds.

At 40, it's no surprise that there has been plenty of talk surrounding Votto and his potential retirement from the MLB. However, while he may be among the oldest active players in the league, the Canadian slugger has looked at this season fondly, telling the media that he is content with where he is in his career right now.

"Joey Votto spoke for nearly two minutes after being asked if he’s thought about this potentially being his last homestand in Cincinnati" - @TalkinBaseball_

The veteran explained that while he does not think about whether or not it may be his final homestand, he is prepared for whatever happens. Votto appears to be a peace with whether or not his career continues next season, he is simply enjoying playing meaningful baseball late in the regular season.

The Cincinnati Reds' final homestand of the 2023 season will come against their division rivals, the Pittsburgh Pirates, a team Votto has enjoyed incredible success against. According to Stat Muse, the former National League MVP has played in 217 games against the Pirates, batting .300 with 29 home runs, 111 RBIs, and 228 hits.

"Nobody say a damn word to me when Joey Votto calls it quits & hangs his cleats & jersey up. I will be emotional. I will be a grown man that will be shedding multiple tears. And I don’t give a f." - @Nati_Sports

Here's a closer look at Joey Votto's bounce-back 2023 campaign

After a disappointing 2022 season, it appeared that Votto's career was quickly coming to an end. However, he has enjoyed a productive year for the Cincinnati Reds. Although his batting average continues to dip below his career norms, the Reds' $25 million (via Spotrac) star's improved power numbers left many not only impressed but believing that he could return next season.

"Trev and Jolly believe Joey Votto is playing well enough to come back for another year" - @ChrisRoseSports

Through 57 games this season, the Cincinnati Reds legend has racked up 14 home runs and 37 RBIs. While these numbers don't jump off the page, the fact that he only hit 11 home runs last season over 91 games shows the return of his power swing.