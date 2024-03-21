"Reds fleeced the jays" - MLB fans react to Blue Jays trading infielder Santiago Espinal for Chris McElvain from the Reds

Toronto Blue Jays fans have reacted to acquiring right-handed pitcher Chris McElvain on a trade from the Cincinnati Reds, with infielder Santiago Espinal moving in the other direction.

The 23-year-old split last season between two levels of Class-A and ended the year with a 3.75 ERA. MLB insider reported the trade on Wednesday, which has produced reactions from fans, who believe that the Blue Jays have lost out in the trade.

"Reds fleeced the Jays," one tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Seems more like a Reds trade to me," added another.

Here are the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Chris McElvain first came to attention of MLB teams while playing college baseball with Vanderbuilt University for three years.

He was selected by the CIncinnati Reds in the eighth round of the 2022 MLB Draft and has been in their minor league system since then. Last year, McElvain made 19 starts in 23 games split between two levels of Class-A, recording a 3.75 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 96 innings pitched.

Meanwhile, Santiago Espinal, an infielder, was signed by the Boston Red Sox but went on to make his major league debut with the Blue Jays in 2020. He has since moved between the minors and majors, with the highlight of his young career being a 2022 All-Star appearance.

It's no surprise to see MLB fans react by saying that the Reds got the better end of the deal. McElvain is still a relatively unknown figure in the major leagues, while Espinal is a proven commodity.

However, the Reds already have plenty of options for infielders, which means that Espinal will have to fight for a place in the roster.

Blue Jays' trade for Chris McElvain solves their infielder problems ahead of Opening Day

With the start of the new MLB season almost upon us, the Toronto Blue Jays traded popular infielder Santiago Espinal to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for RHP Chris McElvain.

The helps them solve their current predicament of too many infielders in the roster. With three seats available for infielders in the roster, the Blue Jays had twice that amount before the trade, and Espinal's departure helps solve that problem.

Moreover, they could use some depth in pitching, and McEvain's acquisiion will likely help with that in the near future.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.