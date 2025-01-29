Reds HOFer draws parallels between Aaron Judge and $427,000,000 star

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is in line to sign a big contract soon. The Blue Jays have until the start of Spring Training to give him a contract extension he cannot refuse or risk losing him to free agency after the 2025 season. If he gets there, Spotrac estimates that he will sign a contract worth $427 million over 12 years.

During Tuesday's MLB Network Radio discussion, Reds Hall of Famer Sean Casey and host Greg Amsinger discussed the first baseman's prospects heading into the 2025 season.

Casey took a step ahead and compared Guerrero Jr. with the 2024 AL MVP (unanimously), Aaron Judge.

"He's going to get paid big time," Casey said. "And I think when you watch Vlad last year, you're like, wow. I think this is really more of what we expect from him rather than what we saw in the last few years. When you see his numbers in 2021, 2022, and 2023, I think 2024 is what we thought Vlad was going to be all the time.

"And when you look at his numbers, BK, I think the big thing is those last eighty-some games. He and Aaron Judge were the two best players in the game, top to bottom. And also, with him, he plays almost every game, right? You're going to get him in the lineup, very consistent."

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ranked No. 4 in MLB's Top 10 1B list

After a relatively down season where he hit .264/.345/.444 with 26 home runs and 94 RBI in 2023, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. bounced back impressively, hitting .323/.396/.544 with 30 home runs and 103 RBI.

He also earned his first Silver Slugger award since 2021 and earned the selection to the All-MLB First team. That resulted in MLB putting him at No. 4 heading into the 2025 season, up three places from last year.

Here's the full list:

Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers (Previous rank: 1) Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies (Previous rank: 2) Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves (Previous rank: 3) Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays (Previous rank: 7) Yandy Díaz, Tampa Bay Rays (Previous rank: 5) Willson Contreras, St. Louis Cardinals (Previously ranked No. 5 catcher) Christian Walker, Houston Astros (Previous rank: 9) Pete Alonso, Free Agent (Previous rank: 6) Nathaniel Lowe, Washington Nationals (Not previously ranked) Paul Goldschmidt, New York Yankees (Previous rank: 4)

