Reds HOFer predicts Christian Walker’s impact on Astros after $60,000,000 move, spotlights defensive stat blowing Anthony Rizzo, Paul Goldschmidt away

Among the most sought-after free agents entering this offseason was Christian Walker, who eventually signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Houston Astros.

When MLB Network released its Top 10 first baseman list on Tuesday, Walker was ranked No. 7, trailing Freddie Freeman, Bryce Harper, Matt Olson, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Yandy Díaz and Willson Contreras. Interestingly, he was ranked above Pete Alonso, another free agent who's yet to be signed.

Reds Hall of Famer Sean Casey weighed in on Walker's move to the Astros, praising Walker’s elite defensive capabilities and consistent offensive production.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I think he's a late bloomer,” he said. “You know, I think he really didn't get going until his late 20s in the league anyhow. But you talk about consistency, B.K. — when you go out and get a guy like Christian Walker with the Astros, you're paying for that glove right there.

Trending

"He's the best defensive first baseman in the league by far. He makes everybody out there defensively so much better.”

Among all active first basemen since 2019, Walker leads the majors with a staggering +44 FRV (Fielding Run Value). This metric evaluates a player’s overall defensive contributions. Carlos Santana comes in second with +18 FRV, followed by Anthony Rizzo (+11), Paul Goldschmidt (+10) and Josh Naylor (+8).

“Fielding run value leaders at first base: he's at 44. Look at that. Not even close. Santana is really good, but he's 26 points worse than Christian Walker,” Casey added, while showing numbers of first baseman including Rizzo and Goldschmidt.

The defensive prowess is just one part of Walker’s value. Offensively, he has been a model of consistency, with an OPS+ that remains above 120.

“Second thing is OPS plus — it’s always over 120, right around there. He's going to hit you 30 home runs. So this is a solid guy. Book it. You know what you're getting. You know what you're getting for the next three years in Houston,” Casey added.

Expand Tweet

Astros GM praised Christian Walker's defense

Sean Casey isn't the only one singing praises of Christian Walker's multifold talent especially talent that could help Houston during his duration of the contract.

Astros GM Dana Brown vouched for his defense during the introductory press conference):

“Getting a guy like Christian, it’s going to take our team to another level. His defense, we’ve been missing that at first base. We’ve been at the bottom and now we get a guy who’s been at the top.”

Walker will hope to take the Astros back to its glory days after they were swept in the wild-card series by the Detroit Tigers in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback