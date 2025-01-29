Reds HOFer sheds light on emotional toll for Pete Alonso in Mets negotiation gridlock

Pete Alonso's agent Scott Boras and the Mets management, including owner Steve Cohen, reportedly had major differences regarding the infielder's contract. Cohen has been public about the structure of the contract demanded, and Boras is known to be a shrewd negotiator, which has made up for a troubling time for the four-time All-Star.

On the Mayor's Office podcast on Monday, Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer Sean Casey highlighted why Pete Alonso might have a particular figure in mind from the Mets.

From the standpoint of whatever he has given for the organization since 2019, it makes sense for Pete Alonso to ask for the club to give him something back in return, as per Casey.

"The problem is you know you can say all you want, it's not personal, it's business, but like as a human being, you want to feel valued, you want to feel appreciated," said Casey (7:55). "At the end of the day, that's one of the things we all want. We all want to feel like we're welcomed, we're part of a tribe. You know, Alonso's been with the Mets all those years.

"I'm sure there's frustration too on both sides, on Stevie Cohen's side and Alonso's side, to be like, 'Man, I've done so much for you guys these last six years. You know, and I'm one of the best home run hitters of all time with the Mets. I came up with you guys.' So I'm sure there's part of that where Alonso's, you know, maybe bothered not getting a three for 90 or there's not a certain number they're not getting to," Casey said.

Jon Heyman says that the Mets and Pete Alonso have resumed negotiations

Cohen's words about the exhausting negotiations came over the weekend during the club's fan fest event called 'Amazin' Day'. However, as on Tuesday night, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the two parties have resumed dialogue.

"Truly, it’s hard to know what to make of the ongoing saga involving the National League’s top home run hitter since he came into the league and one of the most prolific in the history of the franchise," Heyman wrote.

"But from my drama-free distance, it feels like Alonso desperately hopes to return while the Mets could go either way."

That comes after the Toronto Blue Jays were seemingly very close to bagging Pete Alonso's services over the weekend. Market speculations suggest that their offer wouldn't be a lot different from the Mets' three-year $70 million offer, which leaves room for New York to return and get back their star first baseman.

