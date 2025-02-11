Reds legend backs Alex Bregman’s bold free agency approach, sees distinct advantages over Pete Alonso

Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso were two of the most discussed players during this offseason. While the latter has signed a two-year, $54 million deal, the former remains unsigned, reportedly because he wants more than four years on his deal. He was previously offered a six-year, $156 million by the Houston Astros earlier this offseason, which is reportedly still on the table.

During Monday's episode of The Mayor's Office, Reds Hall of Famer Sean Casey discussed who holds more leverage over MLB teams between Bregman and Alonso.

"Pete was having trouble getting what he wanted for two years, correct? I think Bregman, defensively — on base, the way he gets on base — I don’t know, I think there's a little more value right now for Bregman," Casey said (5:40 onwards).

"He could play second base, he could play short if you needed him to. He just brings more value, I think. So, if I'm Bregman, I'm looking for that five- or six-year deal."

Casey further noted that it's always better to have guaranteed money or even deferred money for that matter than to have money tied up in incentives.

"So, if you’re a guy like Bregman, I’d be like, 'Okay, I'll definitely take some deferred money, but I want the money.' You don’t want to bet on incentives," he added.

Sean Casey believes Red Sox remains the most ideal fit for Alex Bregman

The Boston Red Sox are among the teams heavily interested in signing Alex Bregman.

When co-host Rich Ciancimino asked Sean Casey which team will be better for the third baseman, the Reds legend named the Red Sox, especially because of the 37-foot-2-inch-high left field "Green Monster" in Fenway Park, which will compliment Bregman a lot.

"Dude, I just think the Red Sox make a lot of sense for whatever reason," Casey added. "I think he should go to Boston—start fresh.

"Dude, Boston’s going to be good for years to come with, you know, they got Crochet now, but also the young studs that are coming in—that farm system is pretty incredible. So, you really gotta look at it and say, 'That Green Monster plays so well for Bregman, man.' It would give him a shot to — probably not Cooperstown — but he'll be in the conversation."

While Sean Casey preferred the idea of Alex Bregman moving to Boston, he also talked about the third baseman liking it there in Houston and the possibility that he might be only holding on to other teams to get a better offer from his former team.

