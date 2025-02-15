Reds legend’s bold proposal offers Nolan Arenado to Yankees in thrilling trade

The St. Louis Cardinals have only so much time left to trade their third baseman Nolan Arenado, who has three years and $64 million left in his contract. The other $10 million will be paid by Arenado's former team, the Colorado Rockies.

With the Boston Red Sox signing Alex Bregman on a three-year, $120 million deal, it further reduces potential destinations for the third baseman. Arenado's no-trade clause also doesn't help since not only will the Cardinals have to find a team willing to trade for him, but the third baseman must also waive his clause for that transaction.

During Friday's episode of his podcast, "The Mayor's Office," Cincinnati Reds legend Sean Casey shared his thoughts on a potential trade the Cardinals can go after involving the New York Yankees.

"I actually think the Yankees would take him if the Cardinals would take $25 million," Casey said on The Mayor's Office (8:00 onwards).

"Yeah, take Stroman too," his co-host Rich Ciancimino said.

"Yeah, exactly—something like that. You know, something like that could still get done at spring training, maybe," Casey added.

Irrespective of trade or no-trade, Nolan Arenado is a 'professional,' says Sean Casey

It's tough to be in the shoes of Nolan Arenado at this point. Going into the clubhouse knowing that just a few months ago the Cardinals wanted to trade him to the Houston Astros, may make him feel out of love.

However, Arenado, who has played 12 MLB seasons, has already seen it all. According to Sean Casey, the situation should not be too bothersome for the veteran third baseman.

"Nolan Arenado is a professional player," Casey said. "As soon as he comes into that clubhouse and crosses those white lines, he's going to play his heart out. He loves the game, he's going to play as hard as he can, and he's not going to be a distraction.

"So is it a distraction right now coming in? Yeah, it’s a new story. It’s been a new story for months. And you know, when you come into that, it's like a bad marriage where you're like, ‘Guys, this is a little awkward, but we’re grinding it out for the kids.’"

Arenado is coming off a bad season where he only hit 16 home runs, the fewest he's hit after playing 100-plus games since his rookie season. But he has the potential to turn things around and prove to the Cardinals that he's a valuable commodity.

