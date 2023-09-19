Rising star Spencer Steer lauded the incredible work ethic of 39-year-old Joey Votto in a recent interview with "Foul Territory." He credited the team's success to Votto's unrelenting hustle, which has become a key attribute of the team.

Steer revealed a deep respect for his veteran teammate:

"Our Hall of Famer runs harder than your rookies."

Although he said it jokingly, Steer's comment does have some truth.

Votto has clocked a sprint speed of 25.6 feet per second, an impressive feat considering his age (40). When compared to other players in his age bracket, Votto is unparalleled. Miguel Cabrera (40), Yuli Gurriel (39) and Evan Longoria (37) are the only three position players who come close.

Steer also spoke about the Reds' strategic approach to the game.

"The identity of our team is we're gonna put pressure on the defense any way we can," Steer said.

The Cincinnati Reds are the best at stealing bases in 2023

The Cincinnati Reds are one of the fastest teams in the MLB. Their speed makes them a force to be reckoned with on the basepaths.

They lead the league in stolen bases with an astounding 173. The team that comes second is the Tampa Bay Rays with 155.

The Reds' strategy of speed and stolen bases aligns well with the relentless hustle shown by players like Votto.

Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz is the fastest in the league, clocking in at an eye-popping 30.5 feet per second. At 28.4 feet per second, Steer ranks as the 135th fastest in the league.

Even players who may not be in the limelight for their speed, such as Curt Casali and Nick Martini, are making a statement. Both hover around the top 50 in league-wide sprint speed.