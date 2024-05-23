Reds vs. Dodgers Preview & Prediction: Records, pitching matchups, head to head and more | Game 1, May 24

On May 24, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds will meet up at Great American Ballpark to play a three-game set. It will last until May 27, which will be the final time these two teams play one another unless they meet again in the playoffs. Here's what you need to know for this series.

Dodgers-Reds Preview

Dodgers, Reds Records

The Dodgers have caught fire of late and they've sprinted to an impressive 33-19 record. They are one of baseball's best teams, and they're playing like it. On the other hand, the Reds seem to have regressed somewhat since last year, as they're currently 20-29 and not in playoff contention.

Head-to-head between Dodgers and Reds

The Dodgers are currently 3-1 against the Reds this year. They have played just one series and it was held just last week. The Dodgers took three of four and will resume their season series on May 24. Those will be the only matchups between the two.

Overall, the Dodgers have a 1206–1160 record against the Reds. These two teams have been going at it for a long time, and LA has had the upper hand.

Pitching Matchups in Dodgers vs. Reds

In Game 1, the Dodgers will send unbeaten James Paxton and his 2.84 ERA to the mound. He will go up against Graham Ashcraft, who is 3-3 on the Reds side. He has a 4.25 ERA.

James Paxton will get the ball in Game 1 for the Dodgers

In Game 2, Walker Buehler will make another start off the Injured List. Hunter Greene and his 3.22 ERA will be the Reds' starter. The series finale will see Yoshinobu Yamamoto take on Andrew Abbott.

Dodgers vs. Reds Predictions

The Cincinnati Reds just aren't in the same stratosphere as the Los Angeles Dodgers. These two teams are different in quality, record and performance. It shouldn't be a particularly close series, especially with the Dodgers truly rounding into form.

With that said, the Reds are at home, and sweeps are generally hard to come by. Look for them to steal a game, possibly when they have Hunter Greene or Andrew Abbott on the mound.

