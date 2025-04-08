Reds vs. Giants: Game 2 - prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 8, MLB 2025

The Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants are continuing their three-game set today. The Giants are battling for first place in their division and the Reds are aiming to get back to .500 after a bit of a disappointing start.
Reds vs Giants Recent Form and Records
The Giants had been in impressive form, going 8-1 until they were shut out in the opening game of this series. They are still 8-2 and in second in the ultra-competitive NL West. They'd have been in first with a win last night.
The Reds, on the other hand, have not been very competitive this year. The win last night was a big one, but it only moved them to 4-7 on the year for a team with genuine playoff aspirations.
Players to Watch
Starting Pitchers
Nick Lodolo (1-1, 1.42 ERA, five strikeouts) vs. Landen Roupp (0-0, 6.75 ERA, eight strikeouts)
Nick Lodolo was 9-6 with a 4.76 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 122 strikeouts in 115.1 innings last year.
Last Start: 6.2 innings, four hits, one run (zero earned) and four strikeouts.
Career vs. Giants: 1-1 record with an ERA of 4.50 and seven strikeouts in 12 innings.
Landen Roupp was 1-2 with a 3.58 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, and 47 strikeouts in 50.1 innings last year.
Last Start: Four innings, four hits, three runs, four walks and eight strikeouts.
Career vs. Reds: N/A
Reds
Elly De La Cruz is always a player to watch this season. He can go off for a multi-homer, multi-steal game any night. This season, he has already racked up 10 RBI.
TJ Friedl currently leads the team in batting average among qualified hitters, on-base percentage and hits. He's been a great offensive presence this year.
Giants
Heliot Ramos is leading the Giants in hits this season. He has 12 already. He has also added three home runs and nine RBI.
Jung Hoo Lee leads the team with six doubles. The Korean outfielder also has three RBI and three walks on the year.
Injuries
The Reds have the following injuries:
- Jake Fraley (DTD)
- Alexis Diaz (IL)
- Tyler Stephenson (IL)
- Matt McLain (DTD)
- Peyton Stovall (Out)
- Connor Phillips (DTD)
The Giants have not had any injuries to note since April 1.
Reds vs Giants Baseball Betting Odds
Reds vs Giants Expert Predictions
The pitching matchup tilts toward the Reds here. Not only does Nick Lodolo have a lot more experience, he's been significantly better this year. However, the Reds' offense has been so inept this year. They've lost multiple games 1-0.
The Giants don't have an elite offense, but they've been exceptional this season and are surging right now. Lodolo will do his best, but the Giants are just too good to lose two straight to an inferior team right now.
Prediction: Giants 6, Reds 2