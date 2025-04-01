Reds vs. Rangers: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 1, MLB 2025

Interleague baseball betting action picks up from the Great American Ball Park on Tuesday when the Texas Rangers and Cincinnati Reds clash in the second game of their three-game series. Cincy took a 1-0 series lead on Monday when Elly De La Cruz erupted, helping lead his team to the dominant 14-3 win as short home underdogs.
Texas will attempt to even the series, sending Nathan Eovaldi to the bump to make his second start against Carson Spiers who is set for his 2025 debut.
Reds vs. Rangers recent form and records
The Rangers saw their three-game win streak end on Monday and dropped to 3-2 overall for a modest return of $75 for MLB bettors. The high scorer also snapped its four-game under streak, moving its record against the O/U to 1-4.
The Reds clawed to .500 overall with the impressive series-opening win against Texas — a record that finds them up $14 overall for their wagering supporters. The 17 combined runs resulted in the over moving to 3-1 through four played games.
Injuries
Texas
- Josh Jung 3B 10 Day IL - Neck
- Jon. Gray SP 60 Day IL - Wrist
- Josh Sborz RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder
Cincinnati
- Austin Hays LF 10 Day IL - Calf
- Tyler Stephenson C 10 Day IL - Undisclosed
- Alexis Diaz RP 15 Day IL - Undisclosed
- Andrew Abbott SP 15 Day IL - Undisclosed
- Rhett Lowder SP 15 Day IL - Undisclosed
- Julian Aguiar SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
- Brandon Williamson SP 60 Day IL - Undisclosed
Players to Watch
Starting Pitcher
Nathan Eovaldi (0-0, 3.00 ERA in 2025)
- Eovaldi went 5-5 with a 4.01 ERA and 73:24 K/BB ratio over 76.1 IP on the road last year
- Eovaldi is 0-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 15:6 K/BB ratio in 12.0 IP thrown against the Reds
- Eovaldi gave up 3 hits and 1 ER in 6.0 IP with 8 K and 5 BB against Cincinnati in 2024
Carson Spiers (5-7, 5.46 ERA in 2024)
- Spiers went 4-2 with a 4.10 ERA and 47:13 K/BB ratio over 52.2 IP at home last year
- Spiers is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 0:0 K/BB ratio in 0.0 IP thrown against the Rangers
Must-Watch Hitters
Texas
Adolis Garcia extended his hit streak to three games in the series opener with a double. He's slashing .357/.471/1.471 to start the year with two home runs and four RBIs which makes his bat one to target in the player props market in Game 2.
Cincinnati
Elly De La Cruz put on a show for the 10,000+ fans in attendance for the series opener and it's recommended to go back to the well to see how he builds off that stellar 4-for-5 showing with two home runs and seven RBIs.
Rangers vs. Reds betting odds
Reds vs. Rangers expert picks & game prediction
Nathan Eovaldi's home/road splits over the last few years have been eye-opening. Last year, the right-hander pitched to a 4.01 ERA as a visitor after allowing 73 hits and 34 ER over 76.1 total innings. At home, he only allowed 74 hits and 38 ER through 94.1 innings. Spiers was much better in the GAB than on the road, so a flier on the home-dogged Reds at DraftKings Sportsbook is advised.
Reds vs. Rangers Prediction: Cincinnati Wins 6-4