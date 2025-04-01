Reds vs. Rangers: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 1, MLB 2025

Interleague baseball betting action picks up from the Great American Ball Park on Tuesday when the Texas Rangers and Cincinnati Reds clash in the second game of their three-game series. Cincy took a 1-0 series lead on Monday when Elly De La Cruz erupted, helping lead his team to the dominant 14-3 win as short home underdogs.

Ad

Texas will attempt to even the series, sending Nathan Eovaldi to the bump to make his second start against Carson Spiers who is set for his 2025 debut.

Reds vs. Rangers recent form and records

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Rangers saw their three-game win streak end on Monday and dropped to 3-2 overall for a modest return of $75 for MLB bettors. The high scorer also snapped its four-game under streak, moving its record against the O/U to 1-4.

Ad

Trending

The Reds clawed to .500 overall with the impressive series-opening win against Texas — a record that finds them up $14 overall for their wagering supporters. The 17 combined runs resulted in the over moving to 3-1 through four played games.

Injuries

Texas

Josh Jung 3B 10 Day IL - Neck

Jon. Gray SP 60 Day IL - Wrist

Josh Sborz RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder

Cincinnati

Austin Hays LF 10 Day IL - Calf

Tyler Stephenson C 10 Day IL - Undisclosed

Alexis Diaz RP 15 Day IL - Undisclosed

Andrew Abbott SP 15 Day IL - Undisclosed

Rhett Lowder SP 15 Day IL - Undisclosed

Julian Aguiar SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Brandon Williamson SP 60 Day IL - Undisclosed

Ad

Players to Watch

Starting Pitcher

Nathan Eovaldi (0-0, 3.00 ERA in 2025)

Eovaldi went 5-5 with a 4.01 ERA and 73:24 K/BB ratio over 76.1 IP on the road last year

Eovaldi is 0-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 15:6 K/BB ratio in 12.0 IP thrown against the Reds

Eovaldi gave up 3 hits and 1 ER in 6.0 IP with 8 K and 5 BB against Cincinnati in 2024

Carson Spiers (5-7, 5.46 ERA in 2024)

Spiers went 4-2 with a 4.10 ERA and 47:13 K/BB ratio over 52.2 IP at home last year

Spiers is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 0:0 K/BB ratio in 0.0 IP thrown against the Rangers

Ad

Must-Watch Hitters

Texas

Adolis Garcia extended his hit streak to three games in the series opener with a double. He's slashing .357/.471/1.471 to start the year with two home runs and four RBIs which makes his bat one to target in the player props market in Game 2.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cincinnati

Elly De La Cruz put on a show for the 10,000+ fans in attendance for the series opener and it's recommended to go back to the well to see how he builds off that stellar 4-for-5 showing with two home runs and seven RBIs.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rangers vs. Reds betting odds

Tuesday 4/1 Money Line Run Line Total Runs Texas Rangers -142 -1.5 +114 O 9 +102 Cincinnati Reds +120 +1.5 -135 U 9 -122

Ad

Reds vs. Rangers expert picks & game prediction

Nathan Eovaldi's home/road splits over the last few years have been eye-opening. Last year, the right-hander pitched to a 4.01 ERA as a visitor after allowing 73 hits and 34 ER over 76.1 total innings. At home, he only allowed 74 hits and 38 ER through 94.1 innings. Spiers was much better in the GAB than on the road, so a flier on the home-dogged Reds at DraftKings Sportsbook is advised.

Reds vs. Rangers Prediction: Cincinnati Wins 6-4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback