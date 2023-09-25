Cincinnati Reds outfielder Will Benson says that the source of his drive extends far beyond the baseball diamond.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Benson opened up about the influence of a brother he never met. Theodore Charles, who died at age 5, was hit by his school bus 28 months before Will was born.

Despite the loss, the Benson family has preserved Charles’ spirit, and it has ignited Will’s passion for baseball. Every step of the player’s journey seems infused with his late brother’s spirit.

On March 1, 2023, Benson and his fiancée, Lindsey, welcomed their first child. The outfielder says he gained a new insight into his family’s sacrifice and legacy during the occasion.

In a reflective moment, Benson told The Athletic:

“Family was there when there was nothing but you in a diaper. That’s what I’m seeing being a father.”

In his rise through the ranks and now as a father, Benson isn’t just playing for himself or his team. He is also playing for a brother whose short life has had an everlasting influence on him.

"Somebody had to do that for me. They made the sacrifice for me to be where I am today", Benson said.

Will Benson’s career has taken an upswing in 2023

Will Benson, a standout at The Westminster Schools in Atlanta, initially committed to playing college baseball for the Duke Blue Devils.

However, he opted to forgo his college career and sign with the Cleveland Guardians, securing a $2.5 million signing bonus. The Guardians drafted him in the first round as the 14th overall pick in 2016.

Benson struggled in his MLB debut season with the Guardians in 2022. He managed only ten hits in 55 at-bats and recorded a dismal OPS of .450.

His career has shown strong progress since joining the Cincinnati Reds in 2023.

Benson signed a one-year deal with the Reds and has looked significantly better at the plate. He has maintained an OPS of .851 and a positive WAR of 1.2.