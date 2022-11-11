MLB first baseman Anthony Rizzo once disclosed that it was difficult to persuade his fiancée Emily Vakos to go on a date with him, according to NBC Chicago.

In an interview, Rizzo disclosed that Vakos, who is now his wife, was disinterested in dating him and even gave him a wrong number.

“Relentless in my pursuit of her.” – Anthony Rizzo

Rizzo didn’t settle and was so much in love with Vakos that he invited her for a lunch date to “keep it more professional.”

Vakos informed Rizzo that they might speak once her internship was done, but "not now." That eventually changed, she told the publication, and "the rest is history."

Rizzo has continued to make history with the Chicago Cubs in numerous ways, but the highlight of his successful year was when he proposed to Vakos. A photoshoot, fireworks, and a big surprise. He said:

"We’re on the boat on Lake Michigan, had some fireworks go off. It was great. She was totally surprised so that’s what I wanted. I somehow kept that one under wraps."

"What a weekend 😍 –" Anthony Rizzo

Rizzo has played for the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, and San Diego Padres.

On June 1st, 2017, Rizzo asked Vakos to marry him. On December 29, 2018, the pair tied the knot.

"One year down and forever to go! Happy anniversary to my best friend @rizzoem. I love you! Being married to you is the absolute best feeling in the world! 🍾 🥂" – Anthony Rizzo

Anthony Rizzo has been an All-Star three times

The Boston Red Sox selected Rizzo in the sixth round of the 2007 MLB draft and he went on to become one of the team's best minor-league prospects. He made his MLB debut in 2011 with San Diego.

Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Four

He became an All-Star after being traded to the Cubs in 2012, playing in three straight All-Star games from 2014 to 2016. He also won the Silver Slugger Award, Gold Glove Award, Roberto Clemente Award, and the 2016 World Series with the Cubs.

