With a scathing tweet about Houston Astros players mocking the New York Yankees and their fanbase, MLB analyst and podcaster Jared Carrabis has initiated another topic of contention.

In a snippet from the Houston Astros' victory parade, several players can be seen chanting "We Want Houston!". It was a rallying cry made by New York Yankees fans in the lead-up to the 2022 ALCS, signaling that they wanted a matchup against the Astros in the league championship series.

"Remember when the Yankees used to have parades and now they just get clowned at them?" - @ Jared Carrabis

Carrabis made fun of the Yankees' fanbase, citing that they used to be the ones who were celebrating World Series title wins. But now they are just relentlessly being trolled.

"How it started How it's going" - @ Jenn

The Yankees fans will look in hindsight and might regret that they requested for the Astros to battle their team as the Bombers got annihilated in the ALCS.

Houston Astros have the New York Yankees' number

The Astros celebrate after getting the final out in the ALCS.

It's one heartbreak on top of another for the New York Yankees. The Houston Astros have utterly dominated them since arriving in the American League.

The Yankees have faced the Astros in the postseason four times since 2015 and have failed to win a single series against them. In 2015, they lost in the AL Wild Card. In 2017, 2019, and 2022, the Yankees failed to overcome the Space Men in the American League Championship Series.

The Astros continue to be a bane in the existence of the Bronx squad. Nonetheless, with the postseason now underway, the Bombers will have plenty of time to formulate a winning strategy for next season.

Poll : 0 votes