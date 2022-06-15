"Remind yourself how many times you have stepped in the box without that happening" - Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Kevin Pillar offers words of encouragement to an 11-year-old who got hit by a 70-mph fastball

Jimmy Tague, the father of an 11-year-old Cullen, turned to Twitter and tagged the Los Angeles Dodgers' official handle after his son was hit by a 70-mph fastball. He requested the team's public relations department make arrangements to contact outfielder Kevin Pillar.

As a father, Jimmy recognized that his son, Cullen, had been traumatized by the horrible accident. As a result, he requested Kevin's affection and words of support in order for Cullen to return stronger than before. Jimmy's tweet received 816 likes and 22 retweets.

Jimmy Tague @jimmytague @Dodgers hey Dodgers PR department, trying to get in touch with Kevin Pillar. My 11yr old son Cullen just got a 70mph fastball to the face yesterday and would love some words of encouragement from him about coming back stronger than ever 🤷🏻‍♂️. Hearing from MLB’er would be awesome. @Dodgers hey Dodgers PR department, trying to get in touch with Kevin Pillar. My 11yr old son Cullen just got a 70mph fastball to the face yesterday and would love some words of encouragement from him about coming back stronger than ever 🤷🏻‍♂️. Hearing from MLB’er would be awesome. https://t.co/WEqlWHxDj2

Five hours after Jimmy's tweet, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Kevin Pillar replied to him by retweeting his post.

Kevin Pillar @KPILLAR4 Jimmy Tague @jimmytague @Dodgers hey Dodgers PR department, trying to get in touch with Kevin Pillar. My 11yr old son Cullen just got a 70mph fastball to the face yesterday and would love some words of encouragement from him about coming back stronger than ever 🤷🏻‍♂️. Hearing from MLB’er would be awesome. @Dodgers hey Dodgers PR department, trying to get in touch with Kevin Pillar. My 11yr old son Cullen just got a 70mph fastball to the face yesterday and would love some words of encouragement from him about coming back stronger than ever 🤷🏻‍♂️. Hearing from MLB’er would be awesome. https://t.co/WEqlWHxDj2 Scary moment for sure. Glad your doing okay. Remind yourself how many times you have stepped in the box without that happening! Also remind yourself how much you loving playing and how fun it is!! Let me know if you need anything.. rest up buddy! twitter.com/jimmytague/sta… Scary moment for sure. Glad your doing okay. Remind yourself how many times you have stepped in the box without that happening! Also remind yourself how much you loving playing and how fun it is!! Let me know if you need anything.. rest up buddy! twitter.com/jimmytague/sta…

Kevin's quick response after seeing Cullen's injury shows the Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder has a golden heart and won the hearts of the fans.

MLB Fans reacted on Twitter after the the Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Kevin Piller kept Jimmy's request

On August 18, 2021 in San Francisco, California, Kevin Pillar of the New York Mets celebrates after hitting a three-run home run in the top of the twelfth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park..

Kevin's retweet garnered 28.9 K likes, 715 retweets, and was quoted in 45 tweets.

Rachel Jones pointed out that Kevin is a superhero, and it was a fantastic gesture from his end. Jones appreciates how he's supporting young athletes while healing from surgery.

Rachel Jones @Rachelvjo @KPILLAR4 . Speedy recovery to you both! @KPILLAR4 you are a Superman and super class act and I love that you are encouraging young players even as you recover from your own injury and surgery. You are missed in Canada. Speedy recovery to you both! @KPILLAR4 @KPILLAR4 you are a Superman and super class act and I love that you are encouraging young players even as you recover from your own injury and surgery. You are missed in Canada 🇨🇦 . Speedy recovery to you both!

One of the Twitter users, Dsquared75, said that it's nice to see Kevin reaching out to help the injured kid. Kevin's resilience with the New York Mets amazed the fan, and he was equally inspired by his positivity and urge to bounce back while also encouraging others.

Dan S #HealthcareVoter @Dsquared75 @KPILLAR4 Great to see you reaching out to support kids after they were injured. Your resilience with the Mets impressed me and I'm no less impressed with your optimism & determination to bounce back and encourage others at the same time @KPILLAR4 Great to see you reaching out to support kids after they were injured. Your resilience with the Mets impressed me and I'm no less impressed with your optimism & determination to bounce back and encourage others at the same time

This encouraging tweet proves that Kevin Pillar is a real gentleman.

