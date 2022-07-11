"Respectfully what the f*** was that" "I thought we were about to blow them out, but then the red socks hit that reverse uno card" - New York Yankees fans up in arms after meltdown against the Boston Red Sox

After a rare collapse, the New York Yankees succumbed to the Boston Red Sox in today's game. It was the first time that the Yankees gave up more than 10 runs this season. It was also the first double-digit run game for their opposition since the Blue Jays beat them in Toronto on June 19.

The two rivals split the series 2-2. The Red Sox improved to 47-39, while the Yankees fell to 61-25.

Christina @hey_christinaxo @Yankees Respectfully what the fuck was that @Yankees Respectfully what the fuck was that

The New York Yankees are still ahead in the division by 15 games ahead of the Boston Red Sox, who are now in second place. However, losing to their biggest rivals is always considered a disappointment to the Yankee faithful.

Issun_Ōtsutsuki 🥷🏽 @PrinceVegeta126 twitter.com/yankees/status… New York Yankees @Yankees FINAL: Boston 11, Yankees 6. FINAL: Boston 11, Yankees 6. I thought we were about to blow them out, but then the red socks hit that reverse uno card… I thought we were about to blow them out, but then the red socks hit that reverse uno card… 😬 twitter.com/yankees/status…

The Yankees built up a comfortable lead in the third inning after Matt Carpenter's two-run blast that put them up 6-2. However, the Red Sox rallied back in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Christian Vazquez doubled with an RBI, and J.D. Martinez scored a two-run shot in the inning to tie the ballgame at 6-6.

The Boston Red Sox weren't done, though, as they kept pouring on the New York Yankees and annihilated them. They would score five combined runs in the succeeding two innings to hand the Yankees a split in their series.

New York Yankees fans lament their baffling loss to the Boston Red Sox

Even New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone couldn't keep his emotions in check and was tossed in the top of the seventh inning. He argued with home plate umpire Tripp Gibson about the strike zone and was dismissed from the game.

A.B. @ABSports99 @BronxBmbrz @Yankees A split is not ideal. They should have literally swept them. They had both games right there in their hands, and blew both of them. @BronxBmbrz @Yankees A split is not ideal. They should have literally swept them. They had both games right there in their hands, and blew both of them.

Both Yankees starter James Taillon and Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta gave up six runs.

This time, however, the Yankees' bullpen failed to deliver as Miguel Castro issued two earned runs of his own.

Antonio J Caniano @ACANIANO5 @Yankees This is embarrassing sorry play like you have the best record in the league instead of being complacent team we aren’t playing like a first place team in division the team really needs to get it together time for roster changes @Yankees This is embarrassing sorry play like you have the best record in the league instead of being complacent team we aren’t playing like a first place team in division the team really needs to get it together time for roster changes

Four Boston relievers checked into the game and were almost spotless, giving up no earned runs and issuing just three combined hits.

The Yankees' defense was abysmal in the game, and it didn't help their chances of winning as they committed two errors.

It was the second straight day that the Boston Red Sox came from behind to beat the New York Yankees.

Yesterday, they went on an inspired run to walk off the Yankees in the 10th inning. This would certainly give fuel to the Red Sox for their upcoming series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Yankees, on the other hand, will look to recuperate from their heart-wrenching losses in the past two days. They will host the Cincinnati Reds next for a three-game interleague series.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far