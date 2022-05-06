"Respectfully, I hope a razor scooter nails you in the shin today" - Cincinnati Reds pitcher has a savage response to Twitter hater

The Cincinnati Reds are off to one of the worst starts in MLB history. The team currently has a record of 3-21 and have lost nine out of their last 10 games. Many thought that the Reds would have a down season after many of their better players from last season departed, but no one saw this type of start coming.

Many Cincinnati Reds fans are livid with the start and are now starting to take their frustrations out on the players. One fan lashed out at Reds pitcher Brandon Bailey, asking if he would be getting Tommy John Surgery again and the Reds pitcher responded in a savage way.

"Respectfully, I hope a razor scooter nails you in the shin today."-@ Brandon Bailey

This is one example of a number of fans taking out their frustrations on Twitter and being arrogant with very little remorse. This may be the worst part of social media today, and it is something players constantly have to deal with.

Cincinnati Reds off to historically bad start

The Reds are off to a horrible start to the 2022 season, and you have to feel bad for the Reds fanbase. Their 3-21 start is one of the worst in MLB history.

Chad Dotson @dotsonc The Cincinnati Reds are now 3-21 on the season. That's tied for the second-worst start to a season in MLB history through 24 games.



At this point, there is not one part of the Reds team that is going well. The team ranks second to last in runs per game and are in last place with a team ERA of 6.68. The 6.68 ERA is by far the worst in baseball. The Washington Nationals team's 4.89 ERA is the second worst in baseball, to put into perspective how bad the Reds have been.

Reds owner Phil Castellini has shown very little interest in winning and has even threatened fans over numerous calls for the family to sell the team.

Matt Wilkes @_MattWilkes Phil Castellini: "Where are you gonna go? Sell the team to who? What would you do with this team to...compete more in the current economic system? It would be to pick it up and move it somewhere else. So be careful what you ask for."



This has been a tough season for both Reds fans and players. The only person deserving of the blame for this horrid start is their owner, who has been unwilling to spend a dime to keep the core players together from last year. The attendance numbers will continue to plummet if the team keeps up this historic start.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt