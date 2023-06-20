Juan Soto of the San Diego Padres showed fans that the knows how to compete during the 2022 playoffs. Despite arriving with the team mere months earlier, Soto looked right at home, especially in the NLCS, when the young stud launced 2 home runs and 4 RBIs in 5 games.
While the Padres were ultiimately unsuccessful, Juan Soto's exposure to meaningful games during the 2019 World Series bode well for the team. Ahead of 2023, fans expected the young Dominincan to take things to the next level.
While Soto's .242 average in 2022 represented a stark drop-off from .313 the year before, and .351 during the shortened 2020 season, fans know him to be more of a power hitter. On June 19, Juan Soto hit his 12th and 13th home runs of the season against the San Francisco Giants.
"Juan Soto has done it AGAIN!" - Talkin' Baseball
The appearance represented Soto's first multi-home run game of the season, and gives hope for Padres fans. Many took to Twitter to share their perception that Soto is "back."
With the San Diego Padres treating their fans to a very underwhelming start ot the year, Soto was not immune from his team's woes. However, the 24-year old has posted an on-base percentage of .452 in his last 7, alongside 3 home runs and 4 RBIs. Some believe a hot Soto could mean a hotter Padres team.
With a record of 35-37, the Padres are fourth in the NL West, 8.5 games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks. A team with one of the highest payrolls in the league, their high-profile offseason moves seem to be taking time when it comes to demonstrating results.
Juan Soto, who arrived in San Diego after an August 2022 trade with the Washington Nationals is considered by many to be a potential franchise player for the Padres. Still under a one-year contract, Soto could see a big extension next season if he gives him team a good enough reason.
Juan Soto hot streak could breathe some life back into the Padres
Although the team has not been able to garner the wins to show for it, June has actually been a very strong hitting month of the team's players. Outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .386 on the month, while shortstop Xander Bogaerts has put together a .314 average. If Soto can start swinging his bat, then the Padres stand in a good chance to win some games, and maybe even turn their season around.