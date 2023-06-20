Juan Soto of the San Diego Padres showed fans that the knows how to compete during the 2022 playoffs. Despite arriving with the team mere months earlier, Soto looked right at home, especially in the NLCS, when the young stud launced 2 home runs and 4 RBIs in 5 games.

While the Padres were ultiimately unsuccessful, Juan Soto's exposure to meaningful games during the 2019 World Series bode well for the team. Ahead of 2023, fans expected the young Dominincan to take things to the next level.

While Soto's .242 average in 2022 represented a stark drop-off from .313 the year before, and .351 during the shortened 2020 season, fans know him to be more of a power hitter. On June 19, Juan Soto hit his 12th and 13th home runs of the season against the San Francisco Giants.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Juan Soto has done it AGAIN! Juan Soto has done it AGAIN! https://t.co/SLGRLnm9Hr

"Juan Soto has done it AGAIN!" - Talkin' Baseball

The appearance represented Soto's first multi-home run game of the season, and gives hope for Padres fans. Many took to Twitter to share their perception that Soto is "back."

SportsBettingBub @FantasyFootBub @TalkinBaseball_ Can’t believe there’s some people who think Arraez is better than Soto @TalkinBaseball_ Can’t believe there’s some people who think Arraez is better than Soto 💀💀

tyler @tyIercruise @TalkinBaseball_ if he gets his oppo power back league is in trouble @TalkinBaseball_ if he gets his oppo power back league is in trouble

With the San Diego Padres treating their fans to a very underwhelming start ot the year, Soto was not immune from his team's woes. However, the 24-year old has posted an on-base percentage of .452 in his last 7, alongside 3 home runs and 4 RBIs. Some believe a hot Soto could mean a hotter Padres team.

Juan Soto is a pure baseball talent who never fails to amaze the fans - his consistent performance is proof of that!

With a record of 35-37, the Padres are fourth in the NL West, 8.5 games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks. A team with one of the highest payrolls in the league, their high-profile offseason moves seem to be taking time when it comes to demonstrating results.

Vets4Mets 🪖🇺🇲⚾❤ @Vets4Mets Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Juan Soto has done it AGAIN! Juan Soto has done it AGAIN! https://t.co/SLGRLnm9Hr Things might be turning the corner across @mlb. Juan Soto looks like hes back! Wow! Baseball is better when Juan Soto is mashing baseballs! twitter.com/TalkinBaseball… Things might be turning the corner across @mlb. Juan Soto looks like hes back! Wow! Baseball is better when Juan Soto is mashing baseballs! twitter.com/TalkinBaseball…

Juan Soto, who arrived in San Diego after an August 2022 trade with the Washington Nationals is considered by many to be a potential franchise player for the Padres. Still under a one-year contract, Soto could see a big extension next season if he gives him team a good enough reason.

Juan Soto hot streak could breathe some life back into the Padres

Although the team has not been able to garner the wins to show for it, June has actually been a very strong hitting month of the team's players. Outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .386 on the month, while shortstop Xander Bogaerts has put together a .314 average. If Soto can start swinging his bat, then the Padres stand in a good chance to win some games, and maybe even turn their season around.

