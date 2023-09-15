Former New York Yankees pitcher and three-time All-Star David Wells has been in the headlines this past week. Last Saturday, when the Yankees were hosting Old Timer's Day, he was seen talking to the media, blasting "woke" culture.

He had the Nike logo on his jersey covered by tape, saying he would burn a hole in the logo if he were playing today. He is not a fan of how the company stands on issues regarding race, gender, religion, etc.

This week, he had more stuff he wanted to get off his chest. In an episode of Foul Territory, Wells gave his thoughts on the steroid era, calling out specific players by name.

"I wish I would have done steroids," said David Wells.

He wishes he had joined the masses and taken steroids during his playing days. It would have helped him immensely as he was never the fittest person on the team.

Wells later details when he noticed players were starting to change and balls were getting hit further than he could imagine. This was during the 1988-89 seasons. He mentions Ruben Sierra, Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez, and Julio Franco.

Wells remembers these players being skinny, but they developed into monsters a year or two later. He later stated that this was his opinion as he was unsure whether any of these players were on the PED list.

Former New York Yankees pitcher David Wells cannot stand today's players being coddled

At Old Timer's Day, Nike was not the only company he fired shots at. He also slammed Bud Light for cutting a promo with Dylan Mulvaney, a well-known TikTok personality who is trans.

After that, he turned his attention to baseball, stating that he does not like how today's players are coddled. He believes players are held to different standards than he was.

Instead of players being sent down the minors for their poor play, they are kept in the lineup. Players typically only get sent down to the minors if they are coming off an injury.

Wells also mentioned that he misses players holding their teammates to a higher standard. He recalled a situation where he did not pitch well, and Jorge Posada took exception to that. Posada slammed Wells into a clubhouse pillar, telling Wells never to quit on himself.

David Wells has always been one to speak his mind during his playing days, and that has stayed true since retiring.