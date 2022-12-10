Revisiting the Top 10 games between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox

The New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox rivalry is regarded as one of the greatest not just in MLB, but in the world of sports. The hatred and disdain between these two storied clubs are real. The two clubs have combined for a whopping 36 World Series titles between them. Over that time, there have been some heated battles.

The rivalry involved some of baseball's greatest names. Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Ted Williams, Mickey Mantle, Derek Jeter, and Pedro Martinez used these games as a platform to etch their names into history.

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox have won 36 World Series between them

The Boston Red Sox 2018 World Series Championship banner hangs outside Fenway Park

While the Yankees have emerged victorious through most of their rivalry, the Red Sox have had their special moments. Here's a list of the top 10 games between the Yankees and the '80s Red Sox.

1) May 20, 1976 - Bill Lee's injury

The 1970 and 1980s epitomized the heights of this fierce and hard-fought rivalry. There have been several brawls between the clubs, but few like the one that broke out on May 20, 1976.

The chaos started after Lou Pinella ran through Calton Fisk at home plate, leading to the benches clearing. What ensued was a melee for the ages. Bill Lee, known for his fiery personality, tore his shoulder on the night after being tackled by the Yankees' Graig Nettles. He was never the same pitcher and was later traded to the Montreal Expos.

2) July 24, 2004 - Varitek fights Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez was an easy target for Red Sox fans. The 14-time All-Star had a well-documented rivalry with several Boston players. That hatred boiled over on a hot July day at Fenway Park.

Right-handed pitcher Bronson Arroyo hit Rodriguez in the arm. In response, Rodriguez had some strong words for the Boston starter as he walked to first. Jason Varitek, known to be a fiery character himself, wasn't having any of it and went after A-Rod. As a result, the benches were cleared.

The Red Sox would go on to win the game 11-10 on a Bill Mueller home run in what was an extraordinary contest. The game would be a prelude to the historic AL Championship Series that was to follow four months later.

3) May 1, 1920 - Babe Ruth's first Yankee home run

In 1919, Red Sox owner Harry Frazee sold George Herman "Babe" Ruth to the New York Yankees for the then astronomical sum of $100,000. The deal would forever shift the balance of this rivalry.

Although few will remember this game, Babe Ruth hit his first home run in the Yankees' pinstripe against the Boston Red Sox. The Yankees went on to win the game 6-0 at the Polo Grounds behind Ruth's two RBIs.

The game would set the tone for the next 84 years, during which the Red Sox failed to win a World Series. Although fans at the time may not have realized how important this moment was, it could be pinpointed as the start of the Curse of the Bambino.

4) October 20, 2004 - The "Reverse the Curse" Game

New York and Boston faced off in game seven of the 2004 American League Championship Series. The game was a 10-3 blowout, which was a historic night for the Red Sox.

After suffering 106 years without a World Series title, the Red Sox were ready to put an end to their championship drought. Coming back from 3-0 was an impressive feat. Finishing off the Bronx Bombers at Yankee Stadium was poetic.

Many Red Sox fans credit this game with putting an end to the Curse of the Bambino. Boston will go on to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series.

5) July 4, 1983 - Dave Righetti No-Hitter

No-hitters are extremely rare in baseball. It is more difficult when a pitcher has to play a rival team on the fourth of July in front of 41,077 fans.

Righetti was unhittable on the night. The lineup, consisting of Hall-of-Famer Wade Boggs, All-Star Jim Rice, and Tony Armas, was no match for the Yankees starter.

Righetti finished the night with nine strikeouts and four walks. The Yankees went on to win 4-0 in what turned out to be a historic night at Yankee Stadium.

6) October 19, 2004 - Curt Shilling's Bleeding Sock

This was one of the bravest and most determined pitching performances from a pitcher in the modern era. There were doubts regarding Schilling's health before. Many Red Sox fans were hoping he would be healthy enough for one or maybe two innings. What followed was inspirational.

Schilling was flawless in a must-win game for the Red Sox. He finished the night by allowing just one run through seven innings. The six-time All-Star allowed just four hits to a potent Yankees lineup and recorded four strikeouts to lead the Red Sox to a 4-2 victory.

7) October 17, 2003 - Aaron Boone As the Hero

The series went back and forth before finally being decided in game 7. Another Pedro Martinez versus Roger Clemens pitching duel. The Yankees looked dead and buried after the Red Sox took an early 4-0 lead in the fourth inning.

Pedro Martinez, without a doubt the best pitcher on the Red Sox roster, remained in the game through the seventh inning. The decision by Grady Little to leave Martinez in the game (despite his high pitch count) will come back to haunt Boston.

Led by Jason Giambi, the Yankees rallied to miraculously tie the game at 5-5 in the eighth.

Aaron Boone stepped up to the plate with the game now deep in extra innings. Boone rocketed a home run to left field to cement his place in Yankees folklore. That night, Aaron Boone transformed from a Yankee role player to a New York icon.

8) October 11, 2003 - 2003 ALCS Game 3

The game was fascinating due to the sheer volume of drama. The incident occurred after what was one of the most highly anticipated games in Boston in decades.

With the series tied at 1-1. This game had it all. Seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens versus three-time Cy Young winner Pedro Martinez. Martinez threw at Karim Garcia's head. Roger Clemens retaliated with a high and tight pitch to Manny Ramirez. Benches cleared, and Pedro manhandled Don Zimmer's 72-year-old to the ground. There was also a fight that broke out in the bullpen.

The Yankees went on to win the game 4-3. After the game, Red Sox manager Grady Little was quoted as saying, "We've upgraded it from a battle to a war."

9) October 17, 2004 - Dave Roberts' steal and Big Papi's home run

The Sox had lost in seven games the year before and were out for revenge. The plan didn't start too well when they lost their first three games to the New York Yankees. No team in the history of the MLB has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit.

The odds were against Boston. With only three outs remaining, they entered the ninth inning trailing by a run and had to face the clinical Mariano Rivera. Red Sox fans had a glimmer of hope when Kevin Millar reached first base. Dave Roberts entered as a pinch runner and was able to steal second base. A Bill Mueller single brought in the tying run to send the stadium into a frenzy.

After three more grueling and tense innings, David "Big Papi" Ortiz finally broke the deadlock with a two-run walk-off home run to right field. Boston played in their first World Series since 1918.

10) October 2, 1978, Bucky Dent Breaks Boston Hearts

Boston fans have worked hard over the years to block out October 2, 1978, from their memories. This was one of the cruelest and unlikeliest finishes to an MLB game.

Throughout the season, the Red Sox dominated the American League and were in control of their destiny. A late-season four-game sweep by the Yankees in Boston would eventually lead to a one-game playoff decider against the AL.

The 1978 tie-breaker was one of the decade's most highly anticipated baseball games. Martinez's stakes were high, with the game calling out for a hero.

The Yankees trailed 2-0 in the seventh inning when Bucky Dent entered the game. Before the game, Dent had only hit four home runs over 122 regular-season games. With two men on base, Dent's first hit of the night was a three-run shot to left field over the green monster. The Yankees would hold on to win the game 5-4. Bucky Dent etched his name in Yankee history in one of the most dramatic moments in MLB history.

