New York Yankees legend Mariano Rivera and his wife Clara have been accused of covering up the sexual abuse of a minor at both their home and at a church summer camp.

As per the Independent, the lawsuit claims the couple failed to protect the victim of sexual abuse by a fellow camper. The victim was reportedly a member of the Refuge of Hope church in New York, where Rivera was the lead pastor.

The situation dates back to 2018 when the accuser would have been roughly 10 years old. According to the lawsuit, the victim's mother claimed that she had informed Clara of the concerns.

According to the lawsuit, the sexual abuse incidents occurred multiple times in 2018 and 2021.

“Rather than take sufficient action to end the sexual abuse of Jane Doe (the victim), the Riveras each separately isolated and intimidated Jane Doe to remain silent about her abuse by MG (the suspect) to avoid causing trouble for Refuge of Hope and the Ignite Life Summer Internship,” the complaint read.

The unanimous Baseball Hall of Famer's attorney stated that any allegations about Mariano Rivera or his wife Clara having any knowledge of the situation or choosing not to act are false.

Mariano Rivera spent 19 seasons in the MLB with the New York Yankees. He is a 13-time All-Star and MLB all-time saves leader and won five World Series titles. He is the only player to be elected unanimously to the Hall of Fame.

