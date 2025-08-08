  • home icon
“Reward him for his loyalty” - Ex-MLBer suggests Angels trade Mike Trout to playoff-bound team for chance at winning championship

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Aug 08, 2025 13:21 GMT
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels - Source: Imagn
Mike Trout would've to request to be moved due to his no-trade clause (Source: Imagn)

Mike Trout reached 200 home runs at the Angel Stadium after going yard on Wednesday. He is two home runs away from becoming the 2nd active player in the league to have 400 home runs, behind Giancarlo Stanton's 439 homers.

While Trout has won three American League MVP titles and has been an All-Star 11 times, the Los Angeles Angels' failure to convert his individual prowess into team success has been telling. They haven't put up a winning season in nine years.

There has been pressure on the Halos to trade Mike Trout to a contender team with former World Series winner Cameron Maybin joining the bandwagon on a recent appearance on Foul Territory TV.

“I think that Angels fans would even agree. I wish they would have traded Mike Trout. Give the guy a chance, man. Reward him for his loyalty actually, how about that? Get him somewhere where he has a chance to win,” Maybin said.
“It’s Mike Trout. He’s still special. Get something for him now and allow him to go win. He deserves it,” he added.
Trout is signed to a 12-year $426.5 million contract with the Halos that only expires after the 2030 season. Trading him with an above $35 million average value and a full no-trade clause will be tough for the Halos.

Moreover, Trout's 87 games haul this season is the longest he hasn't stayed healthy in a long while. He played 119 games in 2022, but played only 111 games in the last two seasons.

Mike Trout opens up on trusting himself to get better

Since returning from the injury to the same knee where he tore his miniscus last year, Mike Trout has shown immense improvement. Before the one-month stint on the IL, he was hitting at .179 but since the 30th of May he is on a .272 pace with 32 RBIs and 11 home runs.

“My last few at-bats felt better,” Trout said after the Angels' 5-4 loss to the Rays. “Just pulling off balls. My work in the cage has been great, just trying to translate it into the game. I’m just getting stuck on the backside and flying open. So it’s just about trusting my work.”

It will take some time for Trout to return to the outfield, where he was shifted to the right side at the start of the season to manage his workload. Till then he will have a chance to get the 400-homer record as the club's Designated Hitter.

R. Nikhil Parshy

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
