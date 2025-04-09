Reynaldo Lopez's wife Jhilaris Bautista shares feelings after Braves pitcher's successful arthroscopic surgery

Atlanta Braves pitcher Reynaldo Lopez underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his inflamed right shoulder on Tuesday. This comes after he was placed on the 60-day injured list due to an inflamed shoulder by the Braves eight days ago.

Lopez had his wife, Jhilaris Bautista, beside him in the operating room. After the successful operation, she posted about the success of the procedure before thanking friends and family for their prayers.

"And we know that to those who love him all things work for good," she wrote in the caption. "Thank you to all of our friends and family for being present and listening through this process, it’s our first time seeing each other in an operating room during this long baseball career, but God allows all things for a purpose 🤍

She also quoted Psalm 100:5, saying:

"Give thanks to the LORD, for He is good; His great love endures forever."

What happened to Reynoldo Lopez?

Following his last start against the San Diego Padres on March 28, where Reynaldo Lopez allowed nine hits and three runs in a loss, he was placed on the injured list the following day.

Braves manager Brian Snitker shared what went wrong with Lopez.

“[López] threw a side [Sunday] and it went good, but he went in after the side and wanted to have his shoulder checked,” Snitker said. “There’s obviously some inflammation in there. We’re getting him looked at today. I haven’t heard the results yet.”

The next Monday, the team moved him to the 15-day injured list because of an inflamed right shoulder.

Bryce Elder from Triple-A Gwinnett was called up by the Braves to replace López on the active roster.

“They want to go in there and make sure nothing is going on,” Snitker said before the planned surgery. “We’ll know more after he gets that done and they get a treatment plan.”

The surgery Lopez underwent on Tuesday would help the Braves' medical staff to assess the extent of the damage so that the club could have a clearer picture of his potential return to the rotation after the procedure.

Regardless of the severity of the injury, Lopez isn't expected to return before the All-Star break.

